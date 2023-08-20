While Missouri football has qualified for two straight bowl games, they've failed to win either of them and went just 6-7 both years. The Tigers haven't had a win percentage over .500 since 2018 and haven't won a bowl game since 2014. As head coach Eli Drinkwitz and company look to turn Missouri football around, the Tigers have an interesting strategy in mind for their season opener.

Both Brady Cook and Sam Horn are expected to see playing time at quarterback, via Alex Scarborough of ESPN. As Missouri looks to find the perfect fit at QB, Drinkwitz wants both quarterbacks to earn it on the field.

“In this day and age of college football, I think you can very easily see a couple quarterbacks play in the first couple of games and let the play on the field decide it,” Drinkwitz said. “We got to know a little bit more about our other quarterbacks on Friday when we went live with them.

Mizzou's head coach went on to praise both Cook and Horn for their playmaking ability. While there's no word on who will earn the start, both will have an opportunity to impress Missouri decision makers in their first game against South Dakota.

Cook has the experience factor on his side. He started 13 games for the Tigers last season and threw for 2,739 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. However, perhaps Mizzou looks to make a chance under center and rolls with Horn, a former four-star prospect who redshirted as a freshman.

The Tigers will be looking to get their program back on track this upcoming season. However, they'll enter their opening contest with more questions than answers at quarterback.