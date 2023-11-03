Missouri football visits Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs. Let's take a look at the matchup and how to watch information.

It's a highly anticipated matchup between ranked teams when the Missouri Tigers visit Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs. A high-powered Missouri football offense will look to end Georgia's home winning streak. The winner will put themselves in the driver's seat for the SEC Championship game by earning the East tie-breaker. Let's take a look at this pivotal Week 10 matchup.

When and where is the game?

Georgia is always a tough team to beat in Athens, currently holding the Nation's longest winning streak on their home field. They will play Missouri at 3:30 p.m. on November 4 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

How to watch Missouri vs. Georgia

CBS will have broadcasting rights to the game, and the live stream can be caught on fuboTV.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Sanford Stadium — Athens, Georgia

TV channel: CBS | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Georgia -15.5 | O/U 55.5

Missouri storylines

Missouri has been a big story this college football season, earning a No. 12 ranking heading into this matchup. They are 17th in passing offense and scored 30+ points in six straight games. However, this will be Missouri's first big test as they only faced one top-50-ranked defense over that span. The Tigers have a memory of success against Georgia to lean on, as they almost upset the Bulldogs last season. They were 29.5-point underdogs and led by 13 at one point. Unfortunately, they lost by four points. This season, their team is closer to Georgia's caliber, only coming in as 15.5-point underdogs.

If there is one area where Georgia struggles, it is red zone defense. They are 98th when allowing the opposing team inside the 20. Opponents scored 15 out of 17 times, including 13 touchdowns. Missouri is the best team in college football in the red zone, converting at a 98% success rate.

Brady Cook established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the conference this season. He is third in the SEC in passing yards and third in the nation in completion percentage when pressured. This is important since Georgia's line has a solid opportunity to get to the quarterback in this matchup.

Georgia storylines

Their first-year quarterback has been coming into form at the right time, throwing for over 300 yards in four of the last five games. Beck threw for 315 yards and two touchdowns in Georgia's 43-20 victory over Florida last week. His favorite target was Ladd McConkey, logging 135 receiving yards and a touchdown. Missouri ranks 62nd in the nation against the pass, allowing 226 yards per game. Georgia has won nine straight games against Missouri and 11 of their last 12.

Georgia may have taken Missouri lightly last season, but they are ready for them this year. According to some quotes from OnlineAthens.com, the players and coaches are keeping the early 13-point deficit from last season in mind.

“They kept us off-balanced offensively and kind of dominated the line of scrimmage defensively,” Kirby Smart said. “So, what are you going to do to answer that? You have to impose your will and be able to run the ball and play action. You have got to be efficient and can't waste down and distances. We didn't play very well until the fourth quarter, and a lot of that had to do with them and giving them credit for the way they played. But, yeah, last year's team, in retrospect, it helped build the resiliency of that team.”

Said defensive back Tykee Smith: “Seeing the team come together, not bow our heads, being able to battle together and come back. When the Ohio State moment came, we lived in that moment when we played Missouri, so we knew how to handle it.”

Missouri's coach, Eli Drinkwitz, doesn't see it that way. “I don’t really take anything from last year’s game,” Drinkwitz said. “We’re two totally different teams. They have a lot of different players on both sides of the ball. We have a lot of different players and different identities on both sides of the ball. This is a new matchup.”