Georgia aims to extend its 25-game winning streak when it squares off with Missouri in Week 10 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. We continue our college football odds series with a Missouri-Georgia prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Georgia aims to extend its 25-game winning streak when it squares off with Missouri in Week 10 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. We continue our college football odds series with a Missouri-Georgia prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Bulldogs won their 34th straight regular season game with a 43-20 victory over Florida, yet Kirby Smart's team is ranked No. 2 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. Carson Beck and company could use that as motivation against what could be their toughest opponent to this point in the season.

Meanwhile, the Tigers sit at 12th in the rankings thanks to a 7-1 start. Can Missouri shock the world and snap Georgia's incredible streak?

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Missouri-Georgia Odds

Missouri: +15.5 (-110)

Georgia: -15.5 (-110)

Over: 55.5 (-104)

Under: 55.5 (-118)

How to Watch Missouri vs. Georgia Week 10

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Missouri Will Cover The Spread

Yes, Georgia has looked like two-time defending national champion Georgia in recent weeks.

The Bulldogs have dominated teams like Kentucky and Florida, and both had lots of momentum entering their respective games. However, the key difference with Missouri is that it's a much better offensive team, and perhaps more importantly, more consistent than those two.

Brady Cook has completed 69.8 percent of his throws this season while adding 20 total touchdowns (15 passing, 5 rushing) and only three interceptions. His top offensive weapon, Luther Burden III (61 RECs, 905 YDs, 6 TDs), ranks fifth in the nation in receiving yards and has posted 96 or more receiving yards in seven of the team's eight games. Theo Wease has also become a big-play option in the passing game, posting 66 or more receiving yards and at least one touchdown in three of the past four games.

Missouri has also found success running the ball, with Cody Schrader compiling 807 rushing yards and nine touchdowns thus far. He's coming off a huge game against South Carolina, where he had 26 carries for 159 yards and two scores.

To beat Georgia, you have to score points. With that group of playmakers leading the way, the Tigers should be able to score points, even against a team that ranks seventh in college football in points allowed (14.8 PPG). Missouri is 27th nationally with 33.9 points per game.

Another winning formula? Don't turn the ball over and give the Bulldogs extra opportunities.

Luckily, the Tigers have been terrific in that area. They're tied for eighth in the country with only six turnovers on the season.

Why Georgia Will Cover The Spread

Because Georgia, at its best, is still the most talented team in college football.

Again, we've seen this movie before. A rising SEC East team is hyped up as the one that could finally snap the streak, and the Bulldogs responded by beating them by at least two touchdowns.

That's what they did a season ago in a 27-13 win against previously unbeaten Tennessee. That's what they did in a 51-13 win against previously unbeaten Kentucky. That's what they did in a 43-20 win against Florida.

No matter how great Missouri has been to this point, Georgia is simply too good to ignore the possibility that it could do the same to the Tigers.

Of course, it's also nice to have an elite defense that's second nationally in yards per completion allowed (9.2), fourth in yards per attempt allowed (5.2), eighth in total yards allowed (272.1), 12th in yards per play allowed (4.5), 12th in rushing yards allowed (93.6), and 15th passing yards allowed (178.5).

The offense? A huge chore for defenses. Carson Beck has thrown for 315 or more yards in four of the past five games, with his completion percentage now at 73.0 percent (7th). Missouri's defense is allowing 226.4 yards per game through the air (64th), and opposing quarterbacks are completing 61.6 percent of their throws (88th).

And let's not forget the added motivation of being ranked second despite the two remarkable winning streaks that date back to 2021.

Final Missouri-Georgia Prediction & Pick

Vegas clearly isn't buying Missouri as a legitimate threat to the Bulldogs since it's a two-touchdown underdog.

Sure, the Tigers have escaped with some close wins this season, but they've also beaten Vanderbilt by 17 on the road (Georgia did the same), Kentucky by 17 on the road (Georgia won by 38 at home), and South Carolina by 22 at home (Georgia won by 10 at home).

Missouri's lone loss is a 49-39 defeat at the hands of LSU in a game where Cook and company led by four with three minutes left.

Georgia could make everyone look silly again, but there's an argument to back Missouri (5-3 ATS) at this number since it's the best team the Bulldogs have played to this point in the season. You could also say the same for the Tigers, though.

It's never a confident pick betting against Georgia, but Missouri gets the nod against the spread.

Final Missouri-Georgia Prediction & Pick: Missouri +15.5 (-110)