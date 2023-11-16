Missouri hits the road for an SEC vs. Big Ten showdown at Minnesota in a pivotal non-conference game for both teams. We continue our college basketball odds series with a Missouri-Minnesota prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Missouri hits the road for an SEC vs. Big Ten showdown at Minnesota in a pivotal non-conference game for both teams. We continue our college basketball odds series with a Missouri-Minnesota prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Tigers are off to a 2-1 start and recently notched a 68-50 win against SIU Edwardsville. Can they keep their momentum going in what would be a key victory early in the season?

Meanwhile, the Golden Gophers are unbeaten through two games, with an 80-60 victory over Bethune Cookman and a 102-76 win over UTSA.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Missouri-Minnesota Odds

Missouri: -2.5 (-104)

Minnesota: +2.5 (-118)

Over: 147.5 (-110)

Under: 147.5 (-110)

How to Watch Missouri vs. Minnesota

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Missouri Will Cover The Spread

The Tigers took a step forward defensively in their most recent game.

SIU Edwardsville's 50 points were the fewest Missouri has allowed in the Dennis Gates era thus far, and that's a huge development given the team's struggles on that side of the floor a season ago. Despite winning 25 games, the Tigers were just 180th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Of course, Minnesota is a better offensive team, but there's confidence with Gates' group after a performance like that since all but two opponents scored more than 61 points per game against them in 2022-23.

Missouri is also the more experienced team. The Tigers regularly play five seniors/graduate transfers on the court together at the same time, with sophomore Aidan Shaw (5.3 PPG, 5.7 RPG) and freshman Anthony Robinson II (4.0 PPG, 2.0 APG) also averaging double-digit minutes.

That experience could prove huge in a toss-up game like this one.

Additionally, it's nice having the trio of Sean East (18.3 PPG), Noah Carter (13.3 PPG), and Nick Honor (10.3 PPG) back in the mix after all three played significant minutes in Missouri's run to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Why Minnesota Will Cover The Spread

Dawson Garcia. It's as simple as that.

The preseason All-Big Ten First Team selection is off to a terrific start through two games, averaging a double-double with 22.5 points and 10.0 rebounds. He's also dished out nine assists.

At 6-11, Garcia presents a matchup problem for Missouri, though it's worth noting that 7-5 center Connor Vanover is set to return for the Tigers after a three-game suspension for playing in the Portsmouth Invitational back in April.

Missouri started no one taller than 6-7 in its first three games, and though Vanover could change that, it's still an interesting decision for Gates and his staff when it comes to figuring out how to slow down Garcia. The Tigers still aren't quite there yet with their defensive and rebounding, so there could be plenty of opportunities for Minnesota to exploit those areas.

Freshman forward Cam Christie could also be an issue for Missouri. He filled the stat sheet with 18 points, four assists, three rebounds, and two steals in his debut against UTSA.

Final Missouri-Minnesota Prediction & Pick

Minnesota was picked last in the Big Ten in the preseason poll. Missouri was picked ninth in the SEC.

There's not a huge difference there, but Vanover's return to action could be the difference. His ability to alter shots in the paint could give the Tigers a slight edge in this matchup.

Missouri is the pick.

Final Missouri-Minnesota Prediction & Pick: Missouri -2.5 (-104)