Texas A&M is still alive in the SEC title hunt, while Mississippi State has struggled and is one of the worst teams in all of college football. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Missouri-Mississippi State prediction and pick.

Missouri-Mississippi State Last Game – Matchup History

These two teams have only met twice since becoming conference foes, with Mississippi State winning 51-32 in their last meeting in Starkville in 2020 and 31-13 in their only other meeting in 2015. This is the first meeting between the two in four years.

Overall Series: Tied (2-2)

Here are the Missouri-Mississippi State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Missouri-Mississippi State Odds

Missouri: -7.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -280

Mississippi State: +7.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +225

Over: 57.5 (-106)

Under: 57.5 (-114)

How to Watch Missouri vs. Mississippi State

Time: 4:15 pm ET/1:15 pm PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Missouri Could Cover The Spread/Win

Missouri had a lot of expectations this year on offense but has, instead, been inconsistent. They are averaging 28.2 points per game and 385.5 total yards. Brady Cook is the key on offense under center. He has 1,812 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, and two interceptions, with a 63.5% completion percentage. The receivers have been balanced, but Theo Wease Jr. has been the best player out wide. He has 637 yards and three touchdowns on 47 receptions. The running game has been inconsistent with Nate Noel in the backfield. He has 684 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 122 carries this season. This offense has talent, but they need to find a way to be more consistent, and this starts in this game against Mississippi State.

Missouri's defense has been solid this season, allowing 20 points per game and 311.6 yards per game. They are much better against the pass than on the ground. They allow 180.6 yards through the air and 131 yards on the ground. The defense will be key in this game because the Mississippi State offense has improved during the course of the year. The big key is through the air, where Michael Van Buren has been a bright spot for Mississippi State, and Missouri has been great against the pass. They need the defense to step up because the Mississippi State offense has been the area that has had the brightest spots for the Bulldogs this season.

Why Mississippi State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Mississippi State feels like they are building and turning a corner soon, but they just aren't there yet. The offense has been okay at best this year, with 385.8 yards and 27.6 points per game. After Blake Shapen's injury, quarterback Michael Van Buren took the starting spot. He has 1,415 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, and five interceptions on a 54.6% completion percentage. Johnnie Daniels and Davon Booth have struggled as a duo in the backfield. Daniels and Booth each have over 500+ rushing yards and four touchdowns each. Then, out wide, Kevin Coleman Jr. has been great, with 756 yards and five touchdowns on 62 receptions. This offense has steadily improved and could cause many issues for Missouri.

Mississippi State's defense has been the worst in the SEC this season. They are allowing 34.4 points and 460.8 total yards per game. They have been equally bad against the pass and ground games, allowing 246.3 yards through the air and 214.5 yards on the ground. This defense is struggling and is the biggest unit holding the team back. The defense needs the most help, showing why the Bulldogs have struggled as much as they have. They have a massive matchup against Missouri in this game.

Final Missouri-Mississippi State Prediction & Pick

Missouri is the better team, but on the road, they could face Mississippi State in a difficult spot. The Bulldogs should keep this close, especially at the start of the game. This is a letdown spot for Missouri based on how they lost to South Carolina last week at the last second. Still, based on talent, Missouri should win and cover the road.

Final Missouri-Mississippi State Prediction & Pick: Missouri -7.5 (-114)