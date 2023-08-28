Mitchel Musso, Hannah Montana and Disney Channel star, has been arrested.

TMZ broke the news of Musso's arrest. It occurred this past weekend in Rockwall, Texas. Police were responding to a call at a hotel where guests were claiming Musso had been acting “belligerent.” He also allegedly stole a potato-based snack item from the food market.

Rockwall PD said that when the food market staff asked Musso to pay for his snack, he became verbally abusive and walked away. Musso was found by the police outside of the hotel where it was determined that he was under the influence. To make matters worse, police found that Musso had a “ton” of outstanding traffic warrants in his name.

He was taken into custody and is facing a number of charges including public intoxication, theft (under $100), expired registration, failure to display a driver's license, and violating a promise to appear notice. TMZ's report added that Musso was released on a $1,000 bond.

Mitchel Musso was a Disney Channel star back in the day. He's most known for playing Oliver Oken in Hannah Montana. That wasn't his only Disney Channel gig, though, as he voiced Jeremy Johnson in Phineas and Ferb and also starred in the first two seasons of Pair of Kings and hosted PrankStars. He also had some film roles including ones in Monster House and Disney Channel original movies including Hatching Pete, Hannah Montana: The Movie, and the various Phineas and Ferb movies.

He also was a musician. In 2009, he released a self-titled album via Walt Disney Records. In 2022, he released his second studio album, Ghost, under his Musso Records label.

This arrest isn't Musso's first run-in with the law. A past arrest was what got him written out of Pair of Kings and PrankStars being calcelled. Hopefully, he can get back on track after this latest arrest.