Some records are easily remembered. However, others are better forgotten. While legendary players are often immortalized for being part of the record books, others found themselves on the wrong end of history. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 10 least known MLB records that will surprise you.

Worst Record to Make the Playoffs: 2005 San Diego Padres

Making the postseason usually requires a good record. However, if the rest of the division isn’t performing well, then there’s still a chance. The 2005 San Diego Padres posted a measly 82-80 record and still managed to make the postseason. But given their lackluster season, it was no surprise that they were easily eliminated in the playoffs.

Oldest Manager in Baseball History: Connie Mack

While people mostly relax during their retirement ages, Connie Mack stayed in the game up to when he was 87 years and 283 days old. After playing for a decade, Mack started his legendary career as a manager. He worked for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Philadelphia Athletics. Throughout his career, he led the Athletics to five World Series championships as he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Youngest Player To Hit a Home Run in MLB: Tommy Brown

As a 17 year old, Tommy Brown is the second youngest player to ever play in the MLB. While Joe Nuxhall earned the distinction of being the youngest to play in MLB, Brown became the youngest to hit a home run in league history. Despite his team’s 11-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, Brown successfully set this MLB record.

Most Home Runs in a Loss: Los Angeles Angels (2022), Minnesota Twins (2021), Toronto Blue Jays (2020), Chicago White Sox (2016), Detroit Tigers (1995, 2004)

Hitting plenty of home runs in a game usually assures a team of a victory. However, that isn’t always the case. The record for most home runs in a loss is an eye-whopping seven. Furthermore, what makes this more shocking is that five different franchises have accomplished this undesirable feat. In fact, MLB teams are currently 113-6 when hitting at least seven home runs.

Angels today: – Hit 7 solo HR, tied for the most in a game by any team all-time

– 7 HR are tied for the most in a loss in MLB history Teams are now 113-6 all-time when hitting 7 HR in a game h/t @EliasSportspic.twitter.com/9qaU4U2Ipd — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 4, 2022

Despite hitting seven home runs, the Tigers made history first by dropping their games against the White Sox in 1995 and the Red Sox in 2004. Fast forward to 2022, Angels lost 8-7 at the hands of the Oakland Athletics, even after pulling off the same effort. In 2016, the Chicago White Sox did the same but lost 10-8 to the Toronto Blue Jays. Speaking of the Blue Jays, they suffered a similar fate in 2020 when they succumbed to the Miami Marlins 14-11. A year later, the Minnesota Twins also lost 17-14, which spoiled their seven-home run performance.

Longest Losing Streak During the Season: Philadelphia Phillies (1961)

Losing is part of the game. However, if a team doesn’t do anything to address its problems, losing becomes a symptom of a bigger problem. In 1961, the Phillies lost 3-4 against the San Francisco Giants. As the season unfolded, the Phillies would mount a 23-game losing streak, an MLB record. The streak only ended after the Phillies escaped with a 7-4 victory over the Milwaukee Braves. The Phillies ultimately posted a lowly 47-107 record.

Highest Scoring MLB Game: Cubs vs. Phillies (1922)

Although both franchises were in the midst of a mediocre season in 1922, the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies went at it in a high-scoring affair. However, it was the Cubs who prevailed, 26-23, thanks to the likes of Marty Callaghan and Tony Kauffman. With a score of 26-23, both sides combined for an MLB record of 49 runs.

Biggest Blowout in MLB History: Rangers vs. Orioles (2007)

In 2007, the Texas Rangers dominated the Baltimore Orioles, winning 30-3. Despite the Orioles racing to a 3-0 lead, they had no answer for the Rangers’ stunning 30-0 run. The Texas Rangers’ dominance was guided by the fine play of utility infielder Ramon Vazquez, and catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia.

Longest Hitless Streak in MLB History: Chris Davis

Chris Davis had a solid run with the Baltimore Orioles. He was an All-Star, recipient of the Silver Slugger Award, RBI leader, and two time home run leader. However, Davis’ slump started on September 14, 2018 which saw him end the season going 0-21. The hitless streak would stretch to a record-breaking 0-54. Fortunately, Davis ended the dreaded streak in a victory over the Red Sox, 9-5.

Most Consecutive Decisions Lost: Anthony Young

While good teammates help you succeed, that wasn’t the case for Anthony Young. Young suited up for several teams in the MLB such as the New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, and the Houston Astros. Unfortunately, Young is remembered most for his 27 game losing streak. Fortunately, he was able to break it over a year later in the Mets’ 5-4 victory over the Florida Marlins.

Worst Career-Batting Average of All-Time: Bill Bergen

Bill Bergen had a lengthy MLB career that saw him play as a catcher for the Cincinnati Reds and Brooklyn Dodgers. But despite being part of the greatest pitchers’ era in MLB, Bergen managed to hit an all-time record low of .170 in terms of batting average with a minimum of 3,000 PA.