MLB 9 Innings 23 got some more legendary players in the game's latest update. Additionally, the new update added more rewards and a collection to complete. What else is new in this brand new update for MLB 9 Innings 23? Let's find out.

MLB 9 Innings 23 Gets 5 Legendary Players In Latests Update

The newest update for MLB 9 Innings 23 dropped earlier this week, where they revealed all the new changes via X (Twitter).

Please read below for more info on the v8.1.1 update. ※ v8.1.1 update maintenance will take place from Sep. 25th 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM [EDT]. pic.twitter.com/hJ8ykdDYIC — MLB 9 Innings 23 (@MLB9I) September 26, 2023

Firstly, the new update comes with 5 all-new Historic Players. These legendary players include:

Pedro Martinez (Playing Career: 1992-2009) Three-time Cy Young Award and Triple Crown winner. Additionally, Martinez stands as the only player to record an ERA below 2 and 300 strikeouts in both leagues.

Willie Mays (Playing Career: 1948, 1951-1973) A 24-time All-Star who won the Gold Glove for consecutive seasons. Known for his ability to steal bases, hit home runs, and make amazing plays on defense.

Yogi Berra (Playing Career: 1946-1963) The phrase “It ain't over till it's over” is attributed to this 13x World Series Champion. Despite the Yankees decorated history of legendary players, Berra stands out as the most accomplished.

Stan Musial (Playing Career: 1941-1944, 1946-1963) “Stan The Man” was a 24-time All-Star and three-time World Series Champion. The three-time NL MVP also earned 7 NL batting champion awards, further cementing his status as one of the best batters of all time.

Roger Clemens (Playing Career: 1984-2007) Clemens won more Cy Young Awards (7) than any other pitcher in MLB history. Additionally, Clemens remains the only pitcher to strike out more than 4,500 batters.



Additionally, the new update lets players complete the hall of the five historic players by completing game modes and clearing missions. Points earned here can be used to obtain a Diamond Grade Historic Player Card. Missions that reset every month can be cleared to get the other four players (gold grade).

Lastly, the new update includes more rewards. Each month the game gives out the Premium Skill Change Ticket, the Premium Trainer Recruit Ticket, and the Team Selective Diamond Pack. And that's everything major with the new update. You can also check their twitter feed to keep up with all the new changes.

MLB 9 Innings 23 is available for free in the iOS and Android.

