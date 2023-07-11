It's Tuesday 7/11 and we are finally at the All-Star break. We have a great All-Star game on tap tonight between the players in the American League and National League going head-to-head starting at 8:00 P.M. ET in Seattle, Washington. There is a chock-full of great value for tonight's All-Star game MVP bets so let's take a look at our MLB MVP bets odds series for this year's MLB All-Star game.

MLB All-Star Game MVP Bets Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB All-Star Game MVP Bets Odds

Shohei Ohtani (+850)

Ronald Acuna Jr. (+1000)

Adolis Garcia (+2100)

Juan Soto (+3500)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (+3500)

Shohei Ohtani (+850)

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Shohei Ohtani is the odds-on favorite to win the All-Star game MVP and rightfully so as he been one of the dominant players in the league since stepping foot on the baseball diamond. He is the only player in Major League history to be a two-way star, and he is having an incredible season. He is batting .302 with 32 home runs and 71 RBIs, and he is also 7-4 with a 3.32 ERA as a pitcher. Ohtani is a threat to do damage both at the plate and on the mound, and he would be a deserving MVP if he is able to put up some numbers tonight.

Ronald Acuna Jr. (+1000)

Ronald Acuna Jr. is one of the MVP favorites in the game tonight with the second lowest odds next to Shohei Ohtani. He has been having the best season of his career hitting .331 with 21 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 79 runs while leading the league with 41 stolen bases. Acuna Jr. can do it all and if he is able to keep his hot streak going he's got a real good chance of getting that MVP award tonight.

Adolis Garcia (+2100)

Adolis Garcia is a bit of a sleeper pick, but he has been one of the most productive players in the American League this season. He is batting .261 with 23 home runs and 75 RBIs, and he is a threat to hit a home run every time he steps up to the plate. Garcia is also a good fielder, and he could make some key contributions in the outfield. All it could take is a few good hits or even a home run to seal the deal on this value bet.

Juan Soto (+3500)

Soto is another player who has a great chance to win MVP. He is batting .265 with 15 home runs and 47 RBIs, and he is one of the best pure hitters in the game. Soto is also a great baserunner being able to stretch his hits on the basepaths. Having the ability to make hard contact with the ball at any given time that he steps up to the plate tonight.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (+3500)

Guerrero Jr. is the former 2021 All-Star MVP and was just crowned the Home Run Derby winner last night as well. If he were to be able to be the MVP tonight, he would be the third player in history to win both awards in the same year as only Cal Ripken in 1991 and Ryan Howard in 2006 were able to do it. He is batting .274 with 13 home runs and 58 RBIs, and he is a threat to get multiple or smash a home run at any given at bat.