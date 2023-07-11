It's Tuesday 7/11 and we are finally at the All-Star break. We have a great All-Star game on tap tonight between the players in the American League and National League going head-to-head starting at 8:00 P.M. ET in Seattle, Washington. There is a chock-full of great value on today's prop bets so let's take a look at our MLB prop bets odds series for this year's MLB All-Star game.

MLB Prop Bets Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB All-Star Game Prop Bets Odds

Ronald Acuna Jr. to Record a Stolen Base (+390)

Luis Arraez to Hit a Single (+120)

Shohei Ohtani to Record an RBI (+185)

Each Starting Pitcher 1+ Strikeouts in the First Inning (+118)

Corey Seager to Record a Run (+150)

Ronald Acuna Jr. to Record a Stolen Base (+390)

Ronald Acuña Jr. is one of the most exciting players in baseball, and his speed on the basepaths is a big reason why he is stealing a base in tonight's All-Star game. He's one of the fastest players in the league: Acuña Jr. has been clocked at 30.3 feet per second, which is faster than the league average of 27 feet per second.

He's been stealing bases at a high rate this season, as Acuna Jr. has stolen 41 bases in the first half of the season, which is by far the most in the league. He's been successful on 87% of his stolen base attempts, which is well above the league average of 73%. Acuña Jr. is a fierce competitor who always wants to win.

He's also playing in his fourth straight All-Star Game, so he knows what it takes to perform on the big stage, and being as they should allow the players to play more freely in tonight's game it's almost a given that if Acuna Jr. gets on base he is attempting a steal.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Luis Arraez to Hit a Single (+120)

Luis Arraez is one of the best contact hitters in baseball, and his impressive batting average this season makes him a strong candidate to record a single in tonight's All-Star Game. Arraez is batting an incredible .383 this season, which is almost unheard of in June as second-place Acuna Jr. is hitting .331. He has been a consistent performer throughout the season, with his lowest batting average being .371 on May 27.

Arraez is a contact hitter who rarely ever whiffs and walks more than he strikes out. He has struck out just 19 times over 362 plate appearances this season, which is a 5.2-percent strikeout rate. The MLB average this season is 22.1 percent. Arraez will have plenty of opportunities to hit the ball in play and just recording a single seems easy enough for him to achieve.

Shohei Ohtani to Record an RBI (+185)

Shohei Ohtani is one of the most exciting players to ever step foot on a baseball diamond. He is a dominant hitter in the batter's box as much as he is a dominant pitcher on the pitcher's mound. As the leading vote-getter in the American League, Ohtani will be starting at DH for the AL team.

Ohtani has been one of the best hitters in baseball this season, with 32 home runs and a .663 slugging percentage. He has also been a clutch performer, with 10 go-ahead RBIs and 7 game-winning RBIs. As we know the All-Star game is notoriously a high-scoring game we can expect Ohtani to have the opportunity to knock in some runs as he has done in his last All-Star game where he hit a home run and drove in two runs.

Each Starting Pitcher 1+ Strikeouts in the First Inning (+118)

Zac Gallen and Gerrit Cole are two of the best pitchers in baseball, and they will be starting the All-Star Game tonight. Gallen has been one of the best strikeout pitchers in baseball this season, with 125 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings. He has a strikeout rate of 9.5 per nine innings pitched and a swinging strike rate of 12.7% making it hard on the opposing batters he is facing.

Cole is one of the best strikeout pitchers in the American League this season, with 123 strikeouts in 117 innings this season. He has a career strikeout rate of 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, which is one of the highest rates in baseball history. He has a career swinging-strike rate of 14.4%, which is well above the league average of 11.1% and during the first half of the season, he has a 12.3% swinging strike rate. This makes both pitchers have the right tools to get at least 1+ strikeout each in the first inning.

Corey Seager to Record a Run (+150)

Corey Seager is a talented shortstop for the Texas Rangers, and his impressive performance this season makes him a strong candidate to record a run in tonight's All-Star Game. Seager has been consistent all throughout his career, with a career batting average of .295 and an OPS of .853.

Seager is having a great season with the new-look Texas Rangers that are atop of the AL West, with a batting average of .353 12 home runs, 41 runs, and 52 RBIs. Being at the top of the order with great bats behind in the American League lineup there is a great chance for him to cross home plate as long as he gets himself on the basepaths.