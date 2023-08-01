The 2023 MLB trade deadline has come and gone. A lot of talent moved around the league as fringe playoff teams looked to add the players to get them over the hump, while World Series contenders sought the pieces necessary to help bring home the Commissioner's Trophy. Sellers were more than willing to unload their aging veterans for prospects, and it led to a busy deadline.

The Los Angeles Angels stocked up on talent in an effort to make a playoff push during the last year of Shohei Ohtani's contract. The Angels added Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, Randal Grichuk, and CJ Cron to bolster their big league roster, but all four are rentals and soon-to-be free agents.

Meanwhile, the Texas Rangers acquired pitching help at the deadline in the form of Max Scherzer and Jordan Montgomery. They even traded for Aroldis Chapman a month before the deadline. Montgomery and Chapman are also impending free agents, while Scherzer has a potential out of his contract during this upcoming offseason.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are another example of a team that traded for rentals. MLB trade deadline acquisition Amed Rosario is a soon-to-be unrestricted free agent, while Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly have expensive club options that are at risk of being declined come this winter.

While teams like the Angels, Rangers, and Dodgers added a lot of talent to their rosters, some teams were quieter at the MLB trade deadline. If you are a fan of one of those teams and are looking for ways your squad can improve in the offseason, we have you covered. Below is a list of notable 2023-24 free agents.

Catcher: Yasmani Grandal, Omar Narvaez (player option), Yan Gomes (club option), Mitch Garver, Gary Sanchez.

First Base: Max Muncy (club option), Joey Votto (club option), Josh Bell (player option), Rhys Hoskins, C.J. Cron, Ji-Man Choi.

Second Base: Kolten Wong, Adam Frazier, Whit Merrifield (mutual option).

Third Base: Matt Chapman, Josh Donaldson (mutual option), Justin Turner (player option), Gio Urshela.

Shortstop: Javier Biaz (opt-out), Brandon Crawford, Amed Rosario, Tim Anderson (club option), Enrique Hernandez.

Outfield: Michael Conforto (player option), Charlie Blackmon, Cody Bellinger (mutual option), Joc Pederson, A.J. Pollock, Teoscar Hernandez, Hunter Renfroe, Randal Grichuk, Max Kepler (club option), Adam Duvall, Harrison Bader, Robbie Grossman, Will Myers (mutual option), Isiah Kiner-Falefa Joey Gallo, Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Designated Hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Jorge Soler (player option), Carlos Santana, J.D. Martinez.

Starting Pitcher: Shohei Ohtani, Clayton Kershaw, Marcus Stroman (player option), Hyun-Jin Ryu, Martin Perez, Charlie Morton (club option), Julio Urias, Kyle Hendricks (club option), Noah Syndergaard, Zach Greinke, Mike Clevinger (mutual option), Aaron Nola, Lucas Giolito, Blake Snell, Sonny Gray, Luis Severino, Kyle Gibson, Jordan Montgomery, German Marquez (club option), Michael Lorenzen, Jake Odorizzi, Seth Lugo (player option).

Relief Pitcher: Josh Hader, Liam Hendriks (club option), Craig Kimbrel, Corey Kluber (club option), David Robertson, Shintaro Fujinami, Reynaldo Lopez, Aroldis Chapman, Matt Barnes (club option), Joe Kelly (club option), Keynan Middleton, Brad Hand (mutual option), Brent Suter, Will Smith.

The headliner of the 2023-24 MLB free agent class is the two-way megastar Shohei Ohtani. The Japanese product is in his prime and will look to break Aaron Judge's record-setting deal from last offseason. Ohtani, along with his fellow pitchers, make up the deepest position group in the class. There are some older players like Clayton Kershaw and Zach Greinke who still may have some gas left in the tank. At the same time, some of the best pitchers in the game, like Blake Snell and Josh Hader (and both currently members of the San Diego Padres), are set to become free agents.

Many of the intriguing bats may never hit the open market because of club options. Still, names like Joc Pederson, Matt Chapman, and Teoscar Hernandez are sure to draw a lot of interest. No matter what positions your team needs to add in the offseason, the 2023-24 free agency class will be a fun one.