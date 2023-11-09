The remainder of the MLB General Manager Meetings have been canceled after a virus has circulated in Arizona.

The remainder of the annual MLB General Manager Meetings have been canceled, according to Stephanie Apstein of Sports Illustrated.

On Wednesday, more than 30 of the roughly 300 executives at the MLB General Manager Meetings had come down with a stomach ailment that was initially believed to stem from food poisoning, according to Sam Connon of Sports Illustrated. MLB requested that the staff at the Moni Montelucia Resort wear masks and gloves while serving food, and for executives to report any illnesses so they could track the outbreak with the help of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ team doctors.

Later, it was determined that the cause of the sickness that was going through Moni Montelucia Resort was a virus, not food poisoning.

The event started on Tuesday and was scheduled to end on Thursday.

The meetings take place every year at the start of free agency and after all of the qualifying offer and option decisions are made. It is usually used as a time to help front offices lay out their plans for the offseason, whether it be trade negotiations, payroll plans or long-term plans.

With the rest of the GM meetings canceled, all 30 teams will be in one place at the Winter Meetings in Nashville from Dec. 3 to 6. Over the last couple of seasons, the Winter Meetings have brought big moves, and usually more transactions would happen there than at the GM meetings.

The early ending to the GM meetings should not have a huge impact on the offseason. It will be interesting to see what transactions happen over the next month or so and at the Winter Meetings in Nashville.