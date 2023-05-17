A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Anibal Sanchez is done with baseball. The 39-year-old former Miami Marlins pitcher announced that he is retiring from the game via his official Instagram account.

“Throughout these past 17 years in Major League Baseball, God has given me the opportunity to live wonderful moments on and off the field,” opened Anibal Sanchez. “Baseball has been my great passion since I was a child, and I am extremely grateful to have been able to make that dream a reality. During my career I have met people who, like me, fought tirelessly to reach the big leagues, my teammates. It is true that we are from different cultures and speak different languages, and it is in the humility of wanting to learn from each other where we become a team.”

Anibal Sanchez would end his announcement by expressing gratitude to everyone who had been part of his baseball journey.

“Thank you for all your teachings. To each and every person God has put in my path during all this time, whether with a word of support or criticism, I thank you for being a part of God’s perfect plan.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Anibal Sanchez started his career in Major League Baseball with the Boston Red Sox, who inked him as an international free agent back in 2001. The Red Sox would trade him four years later to the then-Florida Marlins with whom he played a total of seven seasons. He would go on to suit up for the Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals, and the Atlanta Braves.

Sanchez had the best season of his career with the Tigers in 2013 when he went 14-8 to go with a 2.57 ERA and 162 ERA+ across 29 starts.

Overall, Anibal Sanchez went 116-119 with a 4.06 ERA and 27.9 bWAR during his MLB career.