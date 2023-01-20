Former San Francisco Giants’ star Brandon Belt signed with the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB free agency. Belt recently trolled the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are of course the Giants’ primary rival, about his free agency decision, per KNBR.

“Honestly I was this close to signing with the Dodgers… …I’m just kidding I would never do that,” Belt said.

The Giants-Dodgers rivalry is one of the most historic in all of baseball, trailing only the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. There have been some players who’ve gone on to play for both the Giants and Dodgers. However, it isn’t a common occurrence.

But for Belt, the prospect of joining the Dodgers was likely never much of an option. He played in San Francisco with the Giants from 2011-2022, winning a pair of World Series championship during his Giants tenure. He made the All-Star team one time and was looked upon as a leader in San Francisco.

But Brandon Belt playing in Los Angeles is about as likely as Clayton Kershaw signing with the Giants. It’s something that just wouldn’t happen based on the rivalry, longevity, and legacy.

The Giants previously issued an emotional farewell to Belt after he signed in Toronto.

Thank you, Brandon Belt, for 12 seasons in Orange and Black 🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/NPLTu1DCYY — SFGiants (@SFGiants) January 10, 2023

The Blue Jays feature a strong core of players and are looking to make a deep playoff run in 2023. Brandon Belt should be able to help Toronto throughout the year.

But there’s no question he will be missed by Giants fans.