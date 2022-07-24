David Ortiz is officially a Baseball Hall of Famer. The Boston Red Sox legend gave his induction speech on Sunday in front of a crowd of adoring baseball and Red Sox fans in Cooperstown, and things got extremely emotional. Big Papi poured his heart and soul into Boston baseball, and that was on full display as he shared his appreciation to the fans who supported him along his journey.

“I will always be Boston, and I will always be there for you Boston.” It is safe to say David Ortiz captured the hearts of the Red Sox ❤️pic.twitter.com/RXUbPmjN5G — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 24, 2022

Ortiz was overcome with emotion while addressing the crowd.

“When I think about Boston, I think about the last game that I played, standing on the field at Fenway Park. It felt like the whole city of New England, and each one, and every one of you, was surrounding me and was showing me all your love,” Ortiz said. “I will always be Boston, and I will always be there for you, Boston.”

Ortiz thanked the city of Boston for helping build him into the superstar and celebrity he now is. After taking a chance on a struggling Ortiz, acquiring him from the Minnesota Twins at the start of his MLB career, Big Papi ended up becoming one of the most prolific sluggers in MLB history, and an all-time great playoff performer.

Throughout his career, Ortiz slashed .286/.380/.552 with 541 home runs, 1,768 RBI. He was a 10-time All-Star and won three World Series with the Red Sox, ending their painful drought of going without a championship from 1918-2004.

David Ortiz will go down as one of the most beloved Boston Red Sox players of all time, and that was made extremely clear based on his Hall of Fame speech, during which he recounted many emotional memories from his days in Boston.