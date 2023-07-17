Jeff Passan is usually breaking injury news and the biggest trades and signings Major League Baseball has to offer. On Monday, MLB’s top reporter broke the news about his own injury.

Passan said he broke his back after an accident involving a tree branch, but that it won’t hinder his job of staying on top of the latest MLB trade rumors before the Aug. 1 deadline. Passan thanked his friends, family and ESPN colleagues for their support, telling fans “My back may be shot, but my phone still works.”

Passan has long been known for dishing on the MLB’s latest blockbuster moves but has been on the shelf lately and hasn’t been as interactive on Twitter as he normally is. There hasn’t been much significant news to break but Passan has done well in continuing to key his followers in on important league happenings. Knowing now what he’s been going through will likely grow the popularity of Passan in the baseball social media landscape.

With the MLB trade deadline approaching, Passan will gear up for what is sure to be some fireworks over the next two weeks. Thankfully for Passan and ESPN, his job does not require a ton of body movement, though it does require quickness and finesse while working the phone and computer.

Jeff Passan is a popular figure in the MLB atmosphere and is sure to get plenty of well wishes with his latest news. A health scare indeed, but Passan is fortunately ok and can get back to trolling people on Twitter.