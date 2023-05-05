My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

For a point in time, Matt Harvey was one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball. It’s tough to totally remember given how poorly the second half of his career went, but Harvey was instrumental for the New York Mets during their 2015 World Series run, and looked to be one of the top young pitchers in the game during this time.

Unfortunately, Harvey’s career was dealt a roadblock in 2014 when he was forced to undergo Tommy John surgery, and while he had a strong return season in 2015, he was never the same pitcher he was before that major injury. After unsuccessful stints with the Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Angels, Kansas City Royals, and Baltimore Orioles, Harvey, who hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2021, opted to call it a career on Friday morning.

Congrats on your retirement Matt Harvey. Harvey Days were something special. pic.twitter.com/tc30ns1gUi — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 5, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Matt Harvey broke out in 2014 (9-5, 2.27 ERA, 191 K, 0.93 WHIP), earning his first and only All-Star selection, while finishing fourth in the NL Cy Young race. But after his strong 2015 campaign, Harvey failed to post an ERA below 4.86 throughout the remainder of his career. His final season with the Orioles, in which he posted a hideous 6.27 ERA over 28 starts, proved just how far Harvey had fallen.

While his late-career struggles will be tough to overlook, it’s worth remembering just how dominant Harvey was early on in his career. If he could have stayed healthy, things could have gone much differently for the former Mets ace. Instead, he has opted to hang up his cleats after a rough couple of seasons, but it’s safe to say his dominant stretch with the Mets won’t be forgotten for quite some time.