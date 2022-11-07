A number of MLB stars recently made huge free agency decisions. Xander Bogaerts, Jacob deGrom, Carlos Correa, and Carlos Rodon have all officially opted out of their contracts and entered free agency, per Jon Heyman and MLBPA. These 4 All-Stars join a group of players including Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson, and plenty of other attention-catching names on the open market.

Jacob deGrom is the most intriguing name in MLB free agency. When healthy, deGrom is arguably the best pitcher in baseball. However, he’s battled injury concerns over the past few years and will be 35 years old next season. Some pitchers fizzle out quickly in their mid-30’s, while others (Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer) pitch well into their late 30’s-early 40’s.

Signing a pitcher of Jacob deGrom’s caliber will be expensive and risky. But the upside should lead to no shortage of interest in the ace. The New York Mets would love to re-sign him, but deGrom is going to consider all of his offers.

Xander Bogaerts and Carlos Correa join a star-studded free agent shortstop class. Trea Turner and Correa will likely receive the most attention, but Dansby Swanson and Bogaerts will not be far behind. Meanwhile, SP Carlos Rodon has enjoyed back-to-back impressive seasons and should be in store for an impressive payday this offseason as well. He is one of the best pitching options behind Jacob deGrom on the market.

2022 MLB free agency projects to be thrilling. The entire landscape of the league could look drastically different next season.

We will continue to monitor MLB free agency and provide updates as they are made available.