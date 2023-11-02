Baseball legend Ken Griffey Jr. shows up at Game 5 of the World Series between the Rangers and the Diamondbacks -- with a camera.

The man with arguably the sweetest swing in the history of baseball, Seattle Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr., is now using his hand-eye coordination skills to good use in a different field (or depth of field).

Griffey is among the many celebrities in attendance Wednesday night’s Game 5 of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, but he’s not just there to watch. He’s there armed with a camera and lenses to take snapshots of the game.

Griffey has seemingly taken a liking to photography long after he retired from the game as a player. Just like fellow Baseball Hall of Famer Randy Johnson, Ken Griffey can be seen these days with a camera and just capturing moments.

Ken Griffey used to be one of the most electrifying and charming athletes back in the day, but one thing he wasn’t able to accomplish during his playing career was to win the World Series. But at least he gets to cherish THIS World Series both from a fan and photographic (literally) perspective.

Griffey, who also suited up for the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago White Sox, played in the big leagues from 1989 to 2010, during which he collected a total of 13 All-Star nods, an American League Most Valuable Player award, 10 Gold Gloves, and seven Silver Sluggers. In 22 years in the big leagues, he hit 284/.370/.538 with 630 home runs — seventh all-time in the history of MLB.