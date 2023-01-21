Sal Bando, who captained the Oakland Athletics dynasty to three straight World Series championships in the early 1970s and spent time as the general manager of the Milwaukee Brewers, passed away after a five-year battle with cancer. He was 78.

Bando died in Oconomowoc, WI on Friday night.

“It is with a heavy heart, the Bando family is sad to announce the passing of its beloved husband and father, Sal, who last night lost his battle with cancer that began over five years ago,” a statement released by the family read. “Sandy, Sal’s wife of 54 years, and sons Sal Jr., Sonny and Stef, send their love to family, friends and fans who mourn the loss of a humble and faithful man.”

Bando played in the MLB as a third baseman from 1966 to 1981, most prominently as the team captain for the Oakland Athletics dynasty that won three consecutive World Series championships between 1972 and 1974.

A four-time All-Star, Bando averaged 23 home runs and 90 RBI over an eight-year span, and finished top-five in American League MVP voting from 1971-74.

The Brewers mourn the passing of former third baseman, general manager and 2014 Wall of Honor inductee Sal Bando. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Sal’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/IyFxLcYhk9 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) January 21, 2023

He ended his career with the Brewers, playing five seasons for the team, including the franchise’s first ever postseason berth. After he retired, he served as a special assistant with the franchise before being promoted to general manager from 1991-1999.

He was inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2013, and the Athletics Hall of Fame in 2022.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sal Bando,” Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger said on Saturday. “Sal impacted the organization proudly for many years as both a player and as an executive. His addition to the team in 1977 helped establish the first great era of Brewers baseball. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Sal’s loved ones.”