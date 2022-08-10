The status of MLB’s 2023 Field of Dreams game, revealed by Frank Thomas

The MLB’s Field of Dreams game is only a day away. Before the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds began their contest in Dyersville, Iowa, the status of the 2023 game has already been revealed by former superstar Frank Thomas.

Thomas, the two-time MVP and five-time All-Star with the Chicago White Sox, is a member of the ownership group that operates the site of the famous movie starring Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones and the late Ray Liotta. He told Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register that construction on the site has led MLB to decide not to play at the site next season.

“Thomas and his partners, who bought the Field of Dreams site, plan to put in a youth baseball and softball complex that they hope the begin construction on later this summer or fall. That work will impact the site’s accessibility,” writes Birch. “But a later return by the MLB is on the table.”

Last year’s Field of Dreams game featured an epic showdown between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees, both of whom were playoff teams. Costner led the teams out of the cornfield and onto the field of play, where the White Sox won 9-8. After the Yankees rallied from a three-run deficit in the ninth inning to take the lead, Tim Anderson walked it off in the bottom of the ninth with a two-run home run.

This year’s Field of Dreams game features the lowly Cubs and Reds, who are tied for the fourth-worst record in baseball. Although the teams will be evenly matched, the star power is not the same as in last year’s contest. Having the news of having no Field of Dreams game at the original site next year also dampens the mood around a promotional game that baseball fans quickly fell in love with.