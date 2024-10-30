Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman is haunting the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series, hitting a home run in every single game so far.

Three years ago, Freeman joined the Dodgers after an illustrious career with the Atlanta Braves. It was well known that he wanted to remain with the team that drafted him, but instead, he abruptly exited. That's when LA swooped in and gave the slugger a six-year, $162 million deal.

During that winter, the Yankees did show an interest in Freeman. However, as one club official put it to the New York Post, he had zero interest in playing in the Big Apple:

“He didn’t want to come here,” a Yankees official said. “He wanted to stay in Atlanta, and if he couldn’t stay in Atlanta, he wanted to go to LA.”

Freeman grew up in Southern California. If he wasn't going to play for the Braves, suiting up for his hometown team was the next best thing. The Dodgers are certainly happy they have the veteran, who has been fantastic since his first season with the organization. The 35-year-old hit .282 in the '24 regular season with 22 homers and 89 RBI. In the postseason, he's slashing .250 with four bombs, including a game-winning Grand Slam in Game 1 of the World Series that swung the momentum in LA's favor.

The former MVP spoke to reporters before the Game 4 loss to the Yankees and revealed he was in contact with Brian Cashman in 2022 free agency, but there were no serious discussions:

“I had a conversation with [GM Brian Cashman]. They never made an offer,” Freeman told The Post.

Cashman even said he and Aaron Boone had a Zoom call with Freeman. It's all in the past, and Freeman is clearly happy he's in Dodger blue. After all, the first baseman is just one win away from his first World Series title with the franchise.

The first pitch for Game 5 is scheduled for 5:08 PM PT on Wednesday evening as Gerrit Cole and Jack Flaherty go toe to toe.