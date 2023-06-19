The Dominican Republic has produced some of the greatest MLB players of all time like Hanley Ramirez, and David Ortiz among others. They have also fielded star-studded rosters in the World Baseball Classic but we have never seen in it the marquee matchup between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. Those words held true until Luis Severino and Brayan Bello battled it out.

Luis Severino and Brayan Bello pitched against each other in the classic matchup. This is the first time two Dominican-born players battled one another on the pitch, per ESPN and Bryan Hoch of the MLB.

The iconic rivalry between the teams started when Harry Frazze gave Babe Ruth up to the Yankees. Babe Ruth became the most successful baseball player of all time and is arguably one of the greatest athletes. The Red Sox missed out on an iconic player. Boston fans never looked back with their disdain for the Yankees.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This Dominican matchup made the rivalry more iconic as fans of the national team saw their players represented well. The Yankees pitcher had five innings pitched and totaled seven hits. Luis Severino also recorded a 6.30 ERA in their June 18th battle. On the other hand, Brayan Bello pitched for seven innings with four hits. The Red Sox pitcher also had eight strikeouts and a 3.49 ERA.

Boston eventually won the game 4-1 as they completed the sweep of the Yankees. The rivalry may not revolve around the two Dominicans but they both served their team well and started a storyline most international fans can look forward to.