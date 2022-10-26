MLB Odds: 2022 World Series MVP prediction

The World Series begins on Friday and there is no better time than to discuss World Series MVP predictions! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a 2022 World Series MVP prediction and pick.

When the Atlanta Braves took home the title in 2021, it was because of a group effort that resulted in a shocking sequence of events. After losing Ronald Acuna Jr. for the season, the Braves traded for many pieces that all helped them become champions. Jorge Soler was traded to the Braves from the Kansas City Royals. He smashed three home runs against the Houston Astros in the WS and all happened to give the Braves the lead as a result. Soler won the 2021 WS MVP when not many predicted him to do so. Keep that in mind for later.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 World Series Odds: MVP Odds

Bryce Harper: +650

Yordan Alvarez: +650

Justin Verlander: +1000

Kyle Tucker: +1000

Framer Valdez: +1100

Alex Bregman: +1200

Kyle Schwarber: +1300

Jose Altuve: +1300

Jeremy Peña: +1800

Why Bryce Harper Will Win MVP

Harper is putting together one of the best postseason runs of all time. He practically eliminated the San Diego Padres himself when he smashed a go-ahead opposite-field home run in the bottom of the 8th inning in Game 5. That marked his fifth homer of the postseason and his 11th RBI. He’s batting .419 with an OPS of 1.351 in 11 games. He showed up to this postseason and will certainly continue his hot run of success in the Fall Classic. The 2021 NL MVP is having the best run of his career.

At +650 odds to win the MVP, that is still great value for the guy who will likely win the award if the Phillies take home the crown.

Why Yordan Alvarez Will Win MVP

Alvarez put together an AL MVP-caliber season but had to, unfortunately, compete against Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. Alvarez ended the year with 37 homers and 97 RBIs while finishing with an OPS of 1.019. During this postseason, he is batting .241 with two homers and eight RBIs. He isn’t getting on base at the same rate as Harper but has shown to be very clutch so far in the playoffs. If the Astros win the WS, then there will be no doubt that Yordan was a huge part of it.

Alvarez shares the same odds as Harper and considering the Astros are the favorite to win it all, putting money down on him to win MVP is a smart bet.

Why The Field Will Win MVP

Outside of the two left-handed sluggers, Justin Verlander and Kyle Tucker are the next-best favorites. As talented as those two are, I don’t see either of those two winning the award. Verlander will more than likely start twice this WS if needed, while the hitters on the Astros will play more. The Astros offense is hot and it seems that a position player will likely win MVP once again. Alex Bregman at +1200 is a great option as well as he put up a great ALCS performance.

Someone to seriously consider is rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña. Peña won the ALCS MVP after his clutch play against the New York Yankees. At +1800, he has great value to win the MVP. If he continues his play and the Astros win, it will likely be either him or Alvarez who takes the award. If Peña does a better job of getting on base (plus his elite defense) that might just be enough.

2022 World Series MVP Prediction & Pick

I have the Astros winning this series in six games. With that said, taking either Yordan or Peńa to win the MVP is the best call to make. It’s tough to tell as a game hasn’t been played yet, but with the way Peña is playing right now, I really like him to shock the world and win the WS MVP.

2022 World Series MVP Prediction & Pick: Jeremy Peña (+1800)