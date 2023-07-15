The second half of the season is upon us, and there are many AL teams making a name for themselves as contenders. We are here to share our MLB odds series and make a 2023 AL League winner prediction and pick for the rest of the season.

The Tampa Bay Rays exploded out of the gate to start the season. Now, they have some competition as other teams are biting at their heels. We look at the contenders who could make it to the World Series.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: 2023 AL League Winner Total Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: +210

Houston Astros: +430

Texas Rangers: +460

New York Yankees: +900

Toronto Blue Jays: +1000

Baltimore Orioles: +1000

Why The Rays Will Win The AL

The Rays are the best team in the AL. However, they have cooled down a little since their hot start. The Rays are 58-35, but a division title is not a guarantee, as they only lead the Orioles by 1 1/2 games. Regardless, they are still a top-5 team in every category except batting average. Isaac Paredes is one of their best players, with a batting average of .265 with 16 home runs, 56 RBIs, and 43 runs. Additionally, Randy Arozarena continues to rock the baseball, batting .279 with 16 home runs, 58 RBIs, and 56 runs.

The pitching staff has thrived. Ultimately, they will make it to the World Series if everyone is healthy by the time the postseason arrives.

Why The Astros Will Win The AL

The Astros have not blown anyone out of the water this year. Yet, the defending World Series champions are right there behind the Rangers in the AL West. Yordan Alvarez is set to return from injury soon, which bodes well for a lineup that is average right now. Furthermore, the Astros have one of the best bullpens in baseball. Pitching always helps teams win in the playoffs, and it is what the Astros used to win the World Series last season.

Why The Rangers Will Win The AL

The Rangers are soaring above the rest in the AL West. Yet, there are still some issues to fix. They have great hitters like Adolis Garcia and Josh Jung. Additionally, they also have excellent starters like Jon Gray and Nathan Eovaldi. But there is one thing that the Rangers are lacking. Unfortunately, the bullpen is among the worst in baseball. If the Rangers can fix their woes in the bullpen, then they can make a run to the World Series.

Why The Yankees Will Win The AL

The Yankees are somehow in last place in the AL East, yet two games behind a wildcard spot. Amazingly, that is how good the AL East has been this year. They are also without Aaron Judge and still thriving. Therefore, the Yanks have as good a chance as anyone to make a run to the World Series. Gerrit Cole has carried this team with a 9-2 record and a 2.85 ERA. Furthermore, the bullpen continues to excel. But the hitters need to step up. Ultimately, if Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton, and Gleyber Torres can get hot, the Yankees can run through the playoffs.

Why The Blue Jays Will Win The AL

The Blues Jays have thrived this season despite the struggles of their best starter. Sadly, Alek Manoah has struggled, going 2-7 with a 5.91 ERA. But Kevin Gausman has done well with a 7-5 record and a 3.03 ERA. Additionally, Jose Berrios is 8-6 with a 3.41 ERA. These two have helped carry the Jays to a wildcard spot. Also, they have Hyun Jin Ryu returning to add some depth to the team. But the Jays need more production out of their hitters. Ultimately, hitters like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and George Springer have done well but still performed below their standards. The Blue Jays need to hit the ball better.

Why The Orioles Will Win The AL

The Orioles are excelling this year. Significantly, Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, and the rest of the Baltimore lineup have delivered lots of excitement in Baltimore this season. The goal now is to sustain the momentum and keep going. However, the Orioles will need more out of their pitching. The Orioles likely will have to contend with the Astros or Rangers in the first round of the playoffs. Therefore, they have to improve their pitching performances.

Final 2023 AL League Winner Prediction & Pick

If the Rays were hitting poorly, they would not be my pick. However, they remain hot at the plate and still have a great pitching staff. The Astros have too many issues to possibly contend this year. Consequently, it will cost them in the playoffs against these Rays.

Final 2023 AL League Winner Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Rays: +210