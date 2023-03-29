Opening Day 2023 in the MLB is finally upon us and we’re back with another prediction and pick for the American League Rookie of the Year. What looks to be a stacked class of incoming rookies, we’ll get a chance to see some future stars at play once the new season gets going. Check out our MLB Odds series with our 2023 American League Rookie of Year prediction and pick!

Here are the 2023 AL Rookie of the Year MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: 2023 American League Rookie of the Year

Gunnar Henderson: +270

Masataka Yoshida: +600

Anthony Volpe: +650

Triston Casas: +900

Why Gunnar Henderson could win Rookie of the Year

Gunnar Henderson made the most significant jumps for any prospect as he started the 2022 season out in AA and ended in the majors for the Baltimore Orioles. He’s the odds-on favorite to win the AL ROY and will be coming in as the clear No. 1 prospect in baseball. He’s a tremendous defensive player and has a ton of speed on the bases. In his debut, he smashed a home run for his first major-league hit.

Henderson’s numbers against MLB pitching were solid with a .259 batting average and managed 16 BB to 34 SO. He showed good power with his 92.4 MPH exit velocity and had 4 HR and 18 RBI in just 34 games played for the Orioles. He’ll likely be starting at SS/3B so look for the ROY favorite to be an exciting player this season if he can put it all together.

Why Masataka Yoshida could win Rookie of the Year

Masataka Yoshida was signed to the Boston Red Sox for five years, $90 million, surpassing Seiya Suzuki’s deal as the largest ever for a Japanese position player. The Red Sox see a budding future in the 29-year old outfielder who had a huge season for the Orix Buffaloes (Osaka) last year. He mashed 21 HR, 88 RBI, and hit .335 while slugging .561. He’s got great pop in his bat for his size and is a great athlete in the field.

Yoshida’s biggest strengths come at the plate. He’s a versatile hitter that can hit for power and for average. He can hit gap-to-gap or can barrel-up on pitches and smash them out of the park. He’ll be a great addition to the Red Sox bats and will add a ton of high-average streaks as he hardly ever hits into a slump. If he can keep his hitting consistent, there’s no reason he can’t be the best rookie in baseball. Not surprising to see him in the mix for AL ROY in the MLB odds.

Why Anthony Volpe could win Rookie of the Year

Anthony Volpe is ranked as one of the top prospects coming into the 2023 season and has made the New York Yankees roster ahead of the season. He’ll be making his first start on Opening Day tomorrow and will most likely be batting in the nine-spot. He has a tremendous ability to drive in runs and could see a ton of production hitting in that spot. If his contact continues to be solid all season, he could see himself working towards a lead-off spot.

Volpe has great power for his 5’11” frame and plays with a ton of energy. During the spring, he batted .314 with 3 HR, 5 RBI, and 5 stolen bases, showing his versatility at a multi-tool hitter who can be lethal on the bags. Being on a perennial World Series favorite, Volpe will have a ton of opportunities to make important plays in nationally televised games. Look for him to make a big impact if he can continue to keep his batting averages high and consistent.

Why Triston Casas could win Rookie of the Year

Casas is a strong top-25 prospect with a huge floor for the Boston Red Sox. According to scouting reports, Casas has a tremendous work ethic and considers himself a true student of the game. He’s constantly looking to improve his skills and proves to be a strong presence in the locker room. With a 6’5″, 250 lb frame, he bodes like a prototypical batting-centric first basemen. He’s been good about limiting his errors in the field and will do his greatest damage from the batter’s box.

If he can get the timing down of big league pitching, Casas will see a ton of success with his power hitting. In his major league debut stint, Casas played just 27 games and had 5 HR and 15 hits in 76 at-bats. The power is certainly there for him and he can be an anchor for the Red Sox lineup if he can refine his swinging stroke.

Final 2023 American League Rookie of the Year Prediction & Pick

Gunnar Henderson will lead this class and will have the biggest immediate impact for his team – look for the Orioles to make a ton of noise this season with their young lineup. Taking him to win the award would be a smart hedge in any book. As for the others, Masataka Yoshida could prove to be a solid value bet at +600. His ability to adapt his hitting to different pitching will do wonders for him at the major level. Let’s take him with the value to have a stellar season.

Final 2023 American League Rookie of the Year Prediction & Pick: Masataka Yoshida (+600)