The All-Star Break is gone and the second half of the season commences, highlighting the teams that will put themselves as contenders for the National League title. We are here to share our MLB odds series, and make a 2023 NL League winner prediction and pick for the rest of the 2023 season.

The NL has been a wild run for a majority of the season. Now, we are about to hit the stretch run, and many teams still have World Series aspirations. But who will make it? We look at the options below.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: 2023 National League Winner Odds

Atlanta Braves: +145

Los Angeles Dodgers: +210

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1200

Philadelphia Phillies: +1200

San Francisco Giants: +1400

Milwaukee Brewers: +2300

Miami Marlins: +2400

Cincinnati Reds: +2600

Why The Braves Will Win the NL

The Braves are not only the best team in the NL but the best team in baseball. Amazingly, they have clobbered the ball all over the place, as they have six players in their lineup with 17 or more home runs. The Braves are second in batting average, second in on-base percentage, second in runs, first in home runs, and first in slugging percentage. Additionally, they have the best pitching staff in baseball.

But the thing that gives the Braves the best odds is their experience. Remember, they won the World Series two short seasons ago, so they have the most pedigree to get the job done. They also know how to play the Los Angeles Dodgers in a playoff series and match up well with anyone.

Why The Dodgers Will Win The NL

The Dodgers are still a team to fear. Somehow, they have managed to get to the top of the NL West despite not having the services of their best pitcher Walker Buehler all season. The Dodgers have also persevered despite average pitching from the rotation and the bullpen. Regardless, they find ways to win. The Dodgers have shown how good they can be during the month of July. Now, they must prove it down the stretch. If Kershaw gets healthy and other pitchers emerge, they can beat any team.

Why The Diamondbacks Will Win The NL

The Diamondbacks have come out of nowhere to compete with the Dodgers. Amazingly, they are just one game behind the Dodgers for first in the NL West. If the playoffs began today, the Diamondbacks would face the Cincinnati Reds in a three-game series at the Great American Ballpark. Significantly, they are 26-16 on the road. This team is built to win on the road in high-pressure environments. Therefore, expect guys like Corbin Carroll, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and Christian Walker to produce an entertaining offense that can batter the baseball.

Why The Phillies Will Win The NL

No one is talking about the Phillies. Yet, they made it to the World Series last year. But the Phillies are not getting hot yet. Yes, they are in the wildcard spot right now. But this team does not feel as good as the one that won the NL last season. Thus, the Phillies need Aaron Nola to get better in the second half, as he comes in with a record of 8-6 and a 4.36 ERA. They also need better pitching from Zach Wheeler, who is 7-4 with a 4.05 ERA.

Why The Giants Will Win The NL

The Giants also have emerged out of nowhere. Ultimately, most expected them to be an average team, while the San Diego Padres were supposed to thrive. But it has not worked out that way. Instead, they have emerged as the final wildcard spot and are only a few games behind the Dodgers in the NL West. The Giants have thrived because of good pitching from Alex Cobb and Logan Webb. Now, they need to hit better for the remainder of the year.

Why The Brewers Will Win The NL

The Brewers are tied with the Reds right now in the division. Also, they are on the outside in the wildcard race. It has been the same story for Milwaukee, as their hitting has been awful, and their pitching has been stellar. Now, they need some production from the bats to win the division and guarantee themselves an opportunity to play for the NL Pennant.

Why The Marlins Will Win The NL

The Marlins are the top wildcard team in the NL, despite the struggles of Sandy Alcantara. Yet, guys like Braxton Garrett and Jesus Luzardo have emerged in the rotation. The addition of Luis Arraez to the lineup has motivated everyone to get better. Therefore, the Marlins come into action with the fourth-best hitting team in baseball. If anyone can go on a run and shock the Braves in the playoffs, it's the Marlins.

Why The Reds Will Win The NL

The Reds have come out of nowhere to enter the contender discussion. Thus, we are seeing the excitement of rookie Elly De La Cruz, and how it is affecting the whole team. The Reds are rocking and can definitely make a run for the NL if they maintain their momentum.

Final 2023 NL League Winner Prediction & Pick

Pitching and defense wins championships. Additionally, having power hitters helps. The Braves are my pick to win the NL for the second time in three years.

Final 2023 NL League Winner Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Braves: +145