The Los Angeles Angels will conclude their three-game series with the Oakland Athletics. We’re at the Coliseum sharing our MLB odds series, making an Angels-Athletics prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

On Saturday, the Angels destroyed the Athletics 13-1. Ultimately, an 11-run inning helped elevate the Angels to victory. Let’s go through it. First, Logan O’Hoppe kicked it off with an RBI double to left-center field to put the Angels on the board. Taylor Ward followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0. Then, Shohei Ohtani connected with an RBI single to make it 3-0. After a sacrifice fly by Anthony Rendon, Jake Lamb drove in two baserunners with a single to make it 6-0. Next, Gio Urshela followed with a single to drive in two more runners. O’Hoppe came up again as the Angels batted around and hit a sacrifice fly. Finally, Taylor Ward finished the monster inning with a 2-run bomb to cement the 11-0 lead.

Patrick Sandoval went five innings for the Angels, allowing one earned run on two hits with two strikeouts and two walks. Then, Tucker Davidson finished it off with four shutout innings while allowing three hits and three strikeouts. Shintaro Fujinami struggled for the A’s, lasting only 2 1/3 innings while allowing eight earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Then, Adam Oller struggled in replacing him, allowing four earned runs on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

Tyler Anderson will make his Angels debut today. Significantly, he went 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA and 138 strikeouts through 30 starts with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Anderson is 2-0 with a 1.08 ERA and 13 strikeouts through three career starts vs the Athletics. Meanwhile, Ken Waldichuk will make the start for the A’s. He went 2-2 with a 4.93 ERA and 33 strikeouts through seven starts in 2022. Additionally, Waldichuk has one career start against the Angels, tossing seven scoreless innings while striking out four and allowing only three hits.

Here are the Angels-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Athletics Odds

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+114)

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-137)

Over: 8 (-102)

Under: 8 (-120)

How To Watch Angels vs. Athletics

TV: MLB Extra Innings, MLB TV and NBC Sports California

Stream: MLB

Time: 4:08 PM ET/1:08 PM PT

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels finally showed what they could do when their offense went off. Ultimately, it does not happen often. Ward went 3 for 5 with four RBIs in the game. Also, he currently is hitting .444. Mike Trout went 1 for 4 with a double and two runs. However, he is batting .143 through two games. Ohtani went 2 for 5 with two RBIs. So far, he is batting .375. Rendon went 0 for 3 in his first appearance since his confrontation with an Oakland fan after the opening-day loss. Unfortunately, he still seeks his first hit. Hunter Renfroe also continued to struggle, going 0 for 4. Sadly, he still does not have a hit with the Angels. Urshela went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs. Conversely, O’Hoppe continued to do well, going 1 for 3 with two RBIs. He is batting .333

The Angels only left four runners on base. Likewise, they went 7 for 9 with runners in scoring position. The Angels committed two errors, and it is something they must work on in more competitive games.

The Angels will cover the spread if the offense can produce five runs. Then, Anderson must pitch well, and the defense cannot commit an error.

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

The Athletics struggled again. However, they did not have the pitching to cover it this time around. The hitting faltered too. Ultimately, Esteury Ruiz went 0 for 2 while newcomer Aledmys Diaz went 1 for 4. Seth Brown went 0 for 4 at the plate while Jesus Aguilar went 1 for 3. Likewise, Brent Rocker went 0 for 3, while Ramon Laureano went 1 for 3 with the only RBI for Oakland. Tony Kemp went 0 for 3 and still is searching for his first hit of 2022.

The A’s left 14 runners stranded. Ultimately, they could not drive anyone home. The A’s also committed two errors, which contributed to the major inning. Unfortunately, the defense could not make simple plays.

The Athletics will cover the spread if they can pitch better. Then, the hitting must pick up and produce at the plate. The Athletics need to get to Anderson early and not fall into a rut.

Final Angels-Athletics Prediction & Pick

The Angels are a better team than the Athletics. Therefore, as long as they do not fall into their old offensive struggles, they can win this game. Expect O’Hoppe to keep producing and Ohtani to show why he is the best in the game.

Final Angels-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+114)