MLB Odds: Angels vs. Braves prediction, odds and pick – 7/24/2022

The Los Angeles Angels will attempt to avoid the three-game sweep as they face off with the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. It is time to continue our MLB odds coverage with an Angels-Braves prediction and pick.

The Braves defeated the Angels 7-2 on Saturday, winning for the second day in a row. The Braves started fast when Dansby Swanson clipped an RBI single, putting the Braves up 1-0. Later in the third inning, Marcell Ozuna lopped an RBI single to left-center, giving the Braves a 3-0 lead. Michael Harris II clobbered an RBI single to left, bringing in two more.

It repeated a tired process of the Angels failing to score early in games while allowing opponents to score early. Thus, it put the Angels in another early hole they could not pull out of. Patrick Sandoval lasted only three innings for the Angels, allowing five earned runs on eight hits with two walks. Unfortunately, it raised his ERA to 3.43, and his win-loss record fell to 3-6. The Braves got a great performance out of Kyle Wright, as he went six innings, allowing two earned runs on seven hits. Reid Detmers will go for the Angels today, and Ian Anderson will toss for the Braves.

Here are the Angels-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Braves Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-110)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 9 (-120)

Under: 9 (-120)

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

Detmers is 2-3 with a 4.11 ERA during his stint in the majors this year. Alternatively, he has done exceptionally well since he returned from his minor league assignment. Detmers is 0-0 with a 1.50 ERA over two July starts. Ultimately, the Angels have not given him the run support he needs to succeed. Detmers went six innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits with six strikeouts and three walks. However, he is 0-1 with a 5.26 ERA in six road starts, so he continues to look for that elusive win on the road. It will be his first time facing the Braves.

The Angels’ offense filled many top-5 categories two and a half months ago. Now, they rank 26th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, 27th in runs, 12th in home runs, and 22nd in slugging percentage. While they did lose Anthony Rendon for the season last month, it does not explain the massive drop in hitting. Mike Trout has been out since July 17, but he was not helping their hitting, either. Now, the Angels are at a crossroads where they can barely put any runs and do not have the depth in the pitching staff to keep games close. Shohei Ohtani hit a home run last night, but even he has struggled. Ohtani is batting .259 with 20 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 52 runs. Likewise, he is batting .228 with three home runs, eight RBIs, and six runs in July.

The Angels will cover the spread if Detmers can give them six strong innings. However, the Halos also need to score. They cannot afford to do nothing for six innings, hoping Detmers can keep up. The Angels will only cover if they strike first.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Anderson is 8-5 with a 4.79 ERA. Correspondingly, it has not been the best season, but he has excelled recently. Anderson is 2-0 with a 2.30 ERA over three starts. Likewise, he tossed 5 1/3 innings in his last outing, allowing one earned run on five hits with five strikeouts and three walks. Anderson is 2-2 with a 5.31 ERA at home this year.

The defending champions are holding it together offensively. Atlanta ranks 10th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, third in runs, second in home runs, and first in slugging percentage. The Braves have generated runs through the long ball and the sacrifice fly. Thus, it has allowed them to remain consistent and keep winning. Matt Olson has been a great addition to the team, batting .255 with 18 home runs, 62 RBIs, and 45 runs. Additionally, he has faced Detmers before, going 1 for 2 with one home run and three RBIs in a game last season.

The Braves will cover the spread if they can get a good start out of Anderson. Also, they need their offense to rattle Detmers and not allow him to get into a groove. Atlanta can sweep the series with ease if they execute on all fronts.

Final Angels-Braves Prediction & Pick

The Angels are likely missing the playoffs while the Braves will attempt to defend their title. Meanwhile, Atlanta has a shot to sweep this series. While the Angels may sneak through and steal a win, there is no guarantee of that. However, there is a strong belief that due to Detmers, they can keep this game close. The Angels will cover the spread.

