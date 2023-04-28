The Los Angeles Angels will square off with the Milwaukee Brewers in the first of a three-game weekend series at American Family Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes an Angels-Brewers prediction and pick, laid out below.

Los Angeles has jumped over .500, moving to 14-12 after taking three out of four from Oakland. The Angels employ two of the best players in the game in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. Manager Phil Nevin was given the full-time job after taking over during last season.

Milwaukee has played very well in the early going, with a 16-9 record entering this matchup. The Brewers have one of the best 1-2 punches at the front of their rotation, and an elite closer. Manager Craig Counsell will be tasked with getting back to the postseason.

Here are the Angels-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Brewers Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-176)

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 9 (-118)

Under: 9 (-104)

How To Watch Angels vs. Brewers

TV: Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned above, two of the best players in baseball are employed by the Angels. Mike Trout leads the team with nine doubles, bashing five home runs while getting on base at a .405 clip. Trout still plays a great center field, and will turn in some of the more consistent at-bats. Shohei Ohtani narrowly missed hitting for the cycle in the same game he pitched in. Ohtani has hit six home runs and stolen three bases, carrying a .343 on-base percentage. Hunter Renfroe leads the team with seven home runs and 20 RBI, adding seven doubles. Renfroe has slashed .281/.352/.573.

Tyler Anderson will make his fifth start this season, looking to rebound from a tough start to his Angels career. Anderson has only struck out 11 across 20.0 innings, running his ERA up to an unsightly 7.20. Opponents have feasted on Anderson’s fastball to the tune of a .452 batting average. Look out for prospect Chase Silseth, who was up briefly last season. In a bullpen role, Silseth’s fastball has gone up about a tick.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Rowdy Tellez has been a powerful threat in Brewer’s lineup, leading the team with eight home runs. 2022 was a career year for Tellez in terms of power production, launching a career-high 35 long balls. Brian Anderson, a free-agent pickup after being non-tendered by Miami, leads the team with 20 RBI. Anderson was red-hot in his first week with Milwaukee, then cooled a bit. Christian Yelich has been a threat on the basepaths, stealing five bases, and ranks second on the team in walks with 12. Yelich has belted three home runs and three doubles. Rookie Joey Wiemer is getting his feet wet in the bigs, but has shown good power numbers in his brief time in the minors. Willy Adames has belted four doubles and four home runs, but leads the team in walks at 17.

Wade Miley, the crafty veteran lefty, will take the ball for Milwaukee. Miley has gotten by with a fastball that sits below 90 mph, pitching to a 1.96 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 23.0 innings. Batters are hitting just .206 against the 36-year-old. Closer Devin Williams still has not allowed an earned run in 8.0 innings, striking out 13 and notching three saves.

Final Angels-Brewers Prediction & Pick

Miley will continue to use his smoke and mirrors act to neutralize opponents.

Final Angels-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee -1.5 (+146), over 9 (-118)