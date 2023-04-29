Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Los Angeles Angels will continue their three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers as the two square off at American Family Field. We’re in Milwaukee, sharing our MLB odds series, making an Angels-Brewers prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Brewers defeated the Angels 2-1 on Friday and will attempt to win the series. Significantly, they started fast when they blasted a solo home run to deep left field to put the Brewers up 1-0. It was his fourth home run of the year. Then, the Angels got their run back in the fourth when Gio Urshela clipped a single to right-center field to tie the game. It was a tie game until the eighth inning when Rowdy Tellez clapped a single off Aaron Loup to right-center field to give the Brewers a 2-1 lead. Consequently, Devin Willimas shut the door down in the ninth for the save.

Tyler Anderson had his best outing of the season for the Angels, going 6 2/3 innings while allowing one earned run on five hits with seven strikeouts and three walks. Likewise, Wade Miley tossed six innings while allowing one earned run on seven hits. But the Angels left seven runners on base, while the Brewers left nine on the basepaths.

The Angels will see Reid Detmers on the mound. Significantly, he is 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA. Detmers made 5 2/3 innings in his last start, allowing two earned runs on seven hits with six strikeouts. Today, he makes his first start against the Brewers.

The Brewers will roll with Corbin Burnes. Ultimately, he is 2-1 with a 4.55 ERA. Burnes went five innings in his last start, allowing three earned runs on five hits while striking out five and walking three. Now, he makes his first start against the Angels.

Here are the Angels-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Brewers Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-152)

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+126)

Over: 8 (-114)

Under: 8 (-106)

How To Watch Angels vs. Brewers

TV: BSWI, MLB TV, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB Extra Innings

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels need to solve their inconsistency problems on offense. Somehow, this team managed to score only one run despite having two of the best hitters in the game, along with some other good talent.

Mike Trout is batting .303 with five home runs, 13 RBIs, and 18 runs. Likewise, Shohei Ohtani is hitting .277 with six home runs, 17 RBIs, and 17 runs. Hunter Renfroe is batting .270 with seven home runs, 20 RBIs, and 20 runs. Meanwhile, Anthony Rendon is hitting .258 with 12 RBIs and 12 runs. But Rendon has yet to hit a home run.

The Angels rank 11th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, fourth in runs, fifth in home runs, and 10th in slugging percentage. Thus, they must keep the pressure and strike at Burnes early in this game.

The Angels will cover the spread if Trout and Ohtani can get on base and get the Angels moving. Then, the defense must play efficiently in the field.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brewers have struggled to hit the ball. Therefore, they have struggled to put opponents away. The Brewers won by only one run last night despite the oddsmakers giving them great odds.

Brian Henderson is batting .276 with five home runs, 20 RBIs, and 16 runs. Meanwhile, Tellez is hitting .247 with eight home runs, 20 RBIs, and 14 runs. Christian Yelich is batting .232 with three home runs, 11 RBIs, and 21 runs. Also, William Contreras is hitting .309 with one home run, five RBIs, and six runs.

The Brewers are 15th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, 14th in runs, 10th in home runs, and 15th in slugging percentage. Therefore, they exhibit inconsistent tendencies when at the plate. They could not hit the ball efficiently, which was the reason they did not cover the spread. Furthermore, they allowed a pitcher who has struggled all season dominate them.

The Brewers will cover the spread if they can score early and often. Then, they must maintain good pitching from the onset and throughout the game. The Brewers must get to Detmers and force him into long counts and tough innings.

Final Angels-Brewers Prediction & Pick

The Brewers are the better team. However, Burnes is struggling. Detmers is better on the road, with an 0-1 record and a 3.27 ERA through two starts this season, which is a polar opposite to how his career began. Thus, expect Detmers to continue to thrive on the road, keeping this game close. The Brewers might win, but the Angels will cover.

Final Angels-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-152)