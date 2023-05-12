Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Los Angeles Angels will begin a three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. We’re in Cleveland, sharing our MLB odds series, making an Angels-Guardians prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Angels are coming off a homestand where they went 2-4, losing a pair of series to the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros. Significantly, they lost 5-4 and 3-1 to the Astros after winning the opener 6-4. The Angels mustered only 11 runs over three games against the Astros.

The Guardians are currently 3-3 on this homestand. First, they took two of three against the Minnesota Twins before losing two of three to the Detroit Tigers. The Guardians mustered only four runs over their past three games and 10 runs over a six-game stretch. Sadly, the offense has put up pathetic results.

Tyler Anderson will go for the Angels today. Ultimately, he is 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA, 24 strikeouts and 16 walks. Anderson tossed five innings in his last outing against the Rangers, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out six and walking five. Meanwhile, Logan Allen starts for the Guardians today. Allen is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 19 strikeouts, and five walks. Likewise, he lasted 5 2/3 innings in his last bout against the Twins, allowing two earned runs on seven hits while striking out three and walking two hitters.

Here are the Angels-Guardians MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Guardians Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-182)

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+150)

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (+150)

How To Watch Angels vs. Guardians

TV: BSGL

Stream: MLB

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels must learn how to score consistently. Somehow, despite having two of the best hitters in the world, the Angels often struggle to score runs and will find themselves behind early because of a lack of hitting.

Mike Trout is having a solid season, with a batting average of .288 with eight home runs, 20 RBIs, and 26 runs. Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani is good, with a batting average of .293, an on-base percentage of .359, with eight home runs, 24 RBIs, and 22 runs. Hunter Renfroe is batting .257 with 10 home runs, 26 RBIs, and 25 runs. Likewise, Gio Urshela is hitting .302 with one home run, 12 RBIs, and 15 runs. These four hitters help power a team that is ranked eighth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, sixth in runs, fifth in home runs, and 10th in slugging percentage.

The Angels will rely on Anderson to get them at least five innings. However, their bullpen has shown signs of life lately. Matt Moore is having a good season out of the pen, with a record of 2-1 with a 1.00 ERA. Moreover, he has not allowed an earned run in 10 games. Andrew Wentz is 1-0 with a 0.59 ERA. Likewise, he has also not allowed a run over 10 games. Carlos Estevez has taken over the closer’s role. Significantly, he is 1-1 with a 1.02 ERA and eight saves. Estevez has tossed 10 straight scoreless games.

The Angels will cover the spread if they can get some hitting early. Then, Anderson must pitch well to set up the bullpen for success.

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

The Guardians have struggled at the plate despite retaining some of the core players. Now, they attempt to figure it out as they continue their homestand against the Angels on Friday.

Jose Ramirez is batting .270 with four home runs, 20 RBIs, and 19 runs. However, he seems to be the only one doing anything in this lineup. Josh Naylor is slumping, with a batting average of .191 with a .244 on-base percentage, three home runs, 19 RBIs, and six runs. Also, Josh Bell is hitting .219, with three home runs, 16 RBIs, and seven runs. Steven Kwan is batting .265, with one home run, 12 RBIs, and 19 runs. These hitters lead a team that is 29th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, 30th in runs, 30th in runs, 30th in home runs, and 30th in slugging percentage.

But the bullpen is excellent. Ultimately, they keep producing. Trevor Stephan is 2-1 with a 1.85 ERA. Furthermore, he has allowed three earned runs over 10 outings with five holds. James Karinchak is 0-4 with a 5.19 ERA. However, he also has nine holds. Emmanuel Chase is a great closer, with a 1-2 record, a 1.86 ERA, and 13 saves.

The Guardians will cover the spread if they hit the ball early. Then, Allen must toss six innings.

Final Angels-Guardians Prediction & Pick

Neither of these teams have scored much lately. Therefore, expect the same in this outing, especially if the weather is bad, with showers expected.

Final Angels-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Under: 8.5 (+150)