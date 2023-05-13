The weekend is finally here! On this Saturday, the Los Angeles Angels will travel east to square off with the Cleveland Guardians in “Believeland”. Join us for our MLB odds series where our Angels-Guardians prediction and pick will be revealed.

Fresh off of a 5-4 victory in game one of this series against the Guardians, Los Angeles enters play this evening with a 21-18 record which includes a 11-9 mark away from home. Getting the nod for LA in this one will be none other than the lefty Reid Detmers who is seeking his first win of the season after going 0-3 with a 5.10 ERA in six total starts thus far.

As for the Guardians, it has been Cleveland that has fallen on hard times as of late as they have lost six of their last nine games and seem to be trending in a negative direction. Nevertheless, the Guardians would want nothing more to end their current two-game slide than besting the Angels in front of their home fans. In line for the start on the mound will end up being RHP Cal Quantrill who is 2-2 with a 3.89 ERA on the season.

Here are the Angels-Guardians MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Guardians Odds

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+134)

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-162)

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How To Watch Angels vs. Guardians

TV: MLB.TV

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:10 ET/3:10 PT

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

In order for the Angels to cover the spread, there is no question that they will need to be clicking on all cylinders in every facet of the game for them to take care of business. First things first, it has been a sight for sore eyes that third-baseman Anthony Rendon has finally lived up to standards ever since signing with the Angels back in 2019 for seven years and $245 million dollars. Plagued with inconsistent play and injuries since putting the ink to paper, Rendon has undergone a red-hot stretch recently that has included him slashing .382 with one homer, 10 RBIs, and 13 runs scored in his last 15 games played. While all eyes may be on Trout and Ohtani when at the plate, it will be important for the Guardians to not overlook Rendon as he can do some serious damage in the heart of that Halos lineup.

Above all else, even if LA finds their groove with the bats, it will all be for not if they cannot get a stellar performance from Reid Detmers. Without a doubt, Detmers has struggled more than someone who gets thrown in the deep end of the pool and doesn’t know how to swim, as he recently only lasted four innings on the bump in allowing three earned runs on seven hits altogether. Clearly, it is about time for Detmers to string together a quality start, as the Angels are counting on him more than ever to help the squad win their second straight contest over Cleveland.

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

On paper, there hasn’t been a whole lot of good for the Guardians to begin the 2023 regular season, but if there is one thing that Cleveland has going for them, it is the fact that they have a pitching staff that ranks within the top ten of all of baseball. If it wasn’t for the arms on the roster, the Guardians would be in a whole world of trouble as their bats haven’t done them any favors whatsoever with the least amount of runs scored in the entire MLB.

Quite obviously, Quantrill needs to be the best pitcher on the mound on both sides just in case the Guardians bats stall out more often than not. At first glance, Quantrill seems to be more than capable, as he has accumulated a 1-1 record to go along with a solid 2.14 ERA in four starts versus the Angels in his career. Most recently, it was Quantrill that strung together his best start of the season as he pitched seven scoreless innings and struck out four Twins en route to the 2-0 shutout win over Minnesota.

Of course, the Guardians’ offensive lineup is far too good to be possessing one of the worst groups in baseball, and in order for Cleveland to get back on track, they will need to capitalize far more efficiently with men on base. In fact, it was the Guardians that couldn’t hit the broad side of a bra as they stranded eleven men on base while going 1-11 with runners in scoring position. Clearly, this is not a winning formula nor is it doable to cover the spread, so expect this to change if Cleveland wants any chance in this one.

Final Angels-Guardians Prediction & Pick

The Angels got the best of the Guardians on Friday, but the recent dominance of Cal Quantrill will keep Cleveland’s hopes and dreams alive of covering the spread in front of their home fans.

Final Angels-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Guardians +1.5 (-154)