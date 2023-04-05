Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Los Angeles Angels (3-2) visit the Seattle Mariners (2-4) on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is slated for 4:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Mariners prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Angels-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Mariners Odds

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+100)

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-120)

Over: 7 (-122)

Under: 7 (+100)

How To Watch Angels vs. Mariners

TV: MLB Network, Root Sports, Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/ 1:10 p.m. PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

Record and Standing: 3-2 (Second in the AL West)

Run Line Record: 3-2 (60%)

Over Record: 3-2 (60%)

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite dropping the season opener to Oakland, Los Angeles’ start to the season is encouraging to say the least. The Angels won their next three games although Seattle crushed them in yesterday’s game, 11-2. Still, after a rough 2022 season, LA must feel good about their start to 2023. The market seems to respect their early returns quite a bit as Los Angeles is a 1.5-run favorite despite being on the road.

International superstar Shohei Ohtani makes his second start of the season today. The Japanese legend carried his strong World Baseball Classic performance into opening day despite not factoring into the decision. Ohtani shut the Athletics out in six innings, allowing just two hits while striking out 10. Coming off his best pitching season in the MLB, Ohtani projects as one of the premier starters in the league. He compiled a 15-9 record to go along with a 2.33 ERA and 11.9 K/9. Additionally, he dominated the Mariners last season, going 2-0 while giving up just two runs and striking out 22 in 19 innings of work.

For as good as Ohtani is on the mound, he makes just as big of an impact at the plate. While he hasn’t gotten off to a blazing start this year, his .263 batting average and two home runs remain strong given his pitching output. Ohtani put together an excellent batting season as well last season thanks to a .273 batting average and 34 home runs.

The X-factor for the Angels tonight is outfielder Taylor Ward. Ward has been red-hot to start the season, batting .435 with two home runs and six RBI. His 10 hits rank third in the MLB and Ward is coming off a strong 2-4 night that saw him walk and hit a double as well.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Record and Standing: 2-4 (Fifth in the AL West)

Run Line Record: 2-4 (33%)

Over Record: 4-2 (67%)

Seattle finds itself on the opposite end of the spectrum compared to Los Angeles. After a strong finish to 2022, the young Mariners entered this season with sky-high expectations. The early returns haven’t been great as Seattle is at risk of dropping back-to-back home series. That being said, they battled a tough Guardians team at home and bounced back from the opening loss to the Angels. Still, the Mariners face an uphill battle today as they look to cover as 1.5-run underdogs.

Veteran Chris Flexen makes his second start of the year today following a solid debut against the Guardians. Although he was limited to just four innings in his debut, Flexen allowed just four hits and a single run. Flexen finally found his MLB footing with Seattle over the last two seasons and is coming off a solid season. The 28-year-old started 22 games, going 8-9 in the process and holding a 3.73 ERA. While he doesn’t generate a lot of strikeouts, Flexen excels at forcing ground balls. That being said, he didn’t pitch particularly well against the Angels last year. In three starts, Flexen allowed 10 runs in just 18 innings of work.

If Seattle is going to cover as home underdogs, they’re going to need to find a way to score against Ohtani. Budding superstar Julio Rodriguez got off to a fast start this season, batting .308 with 15 total bases. He was particularly effective in yesterday’s win when he went 2-5 with two doubles and two runs scored. The reigning Rookie of the Year is still looking for his first career hit against Ohtani, however, as he’s 0-6 against the former MVP all-time.

The X-factor for the Mariners today is first baseman Ty France. After two solid seasons with the Mariners, France has started hot this season. Through six games, France compiled nine hits and 15 total bases while batting .360. While he struggled against Ohtani last season, France’s 2-4 game last night bodes well for his chances today.

Final Angels-Mariners Prediction & Pick

With Ohtani on the mound and the Mariners struggling early on, this looks like an Angles win.

Final Angels-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Angels -1.5 (+100)