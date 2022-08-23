MLB Odds: Angels vs. Rays prediction, odds and pick – 8/23/2022

The Tampa Bay Rays will be hosting a cross-country opponent in the Los Angeles Angels tonight for game two of this four-game midweek series. The Rays took game one with a score of 2-1 and will look to keep rolling. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Rays prediction and pick.

Here are the Angels-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Rays Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-146) (+152 ML)

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+122) (-180 ML)

Over: 7.5 (-102)

Under: 7.5 (-120)

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels have been the laughing stock of the MLB this year as they have incredible superstar talent through Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, but they still can’t figure out how to win games. They’re 52-70 on the season as they sit in fourth place in the AL West, 25.5 games behind the Astros for first place. Starting on the mound for LA will be Jose Suarez as he is pitching a 4-5 record with a 4.12 ERA.

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The Rays have played some really good baseball this year once again, as they’re looking to make a deep run in the playoffs. They’re 66-55 on the season and sit in second place in the AL East behind the Yankees by 8.0 games. The Rays have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games and continue to gain ground on that first seed slot. Starting on the bump tonight for the Rays will be seasoned veteran, Corey Kluber, who is pitching a 7-7 record with a 4.33 ERA.

Final Angels-Rays Prediction & Pick

I have one rule when it comes to betting on the Angels and it is “do not bet them on them unless Ohtani is pitching.” Because of that, it’s a no-brainer to take the Rays here. Kluber isn’t having the best of seasons, but the hot bats and momentum of the team behind him is all he’ll need. Give me the Rays run line while it’s in plus money just because I think they’ll want to pile it on tonight.

Final Angels-Rays Prediction & Pick: Rays -1.5 (+122)