Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees won round two against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. Now it is game three of the series, with each one having a win. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Yankees prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Ohtani has seemed to enjoy his time so far in the big apple, but he was robbed of a home run last night en route to going 0-4 in the ten-inning loss to the Yankees. Aaron Judge had praise for the future free agent while going 1-3 with a two-run home run. Each team has now won one game in the series. Ohtani and Judge have both hit home runs, and the games have been stellar. Now, it is all up to game three in the Bronx.

Here are the Angels-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Yankees Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-154)

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+128)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Angels vs. Yankees

TV: BSW/YES

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 4:50 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels have shown why they are an average team in the hitting department so far on the season. They are currently sitting middle of the pack in batting average on the season, sitting 19th with a .240 batting average. Their on-base percentage is better, sitting at .330 on the season. In game one of the series, they went 8 for 33, with a walk. The OBP was lower than the season average, but the batting average was slightly higher. Last night was 7 for 35 though, with no walks.

Both games have seen way too many strikeouts. They struck out 11 times in the first game, and 10 in the second. Their strike-out rate in the last three games is now sitting at 26.5%, well above their season average, and something of concern.

Mike Trout brought his batting average of .300 during the series so far. He now is hitting .302 with a .436 on-base percentage. He has nine RBIs with three home runs to go with it. The power on the team has been spread out so far this year. Ohtani, Hunter Renfroe, and Logan O’Hoppe each have four home runs, and all have over ten RBIs on the season. They all have also struck out 12 or more times.

On the hill tonight will be P. Sandoval. Sadly, the P is not for Pablo, instead, it is Patrick Sandoval who is making his fourth start of the season. He is currently 1-0 on the season and has given up just two earned runs on the year. In his last outing, there was some concern. He gave up two unearned runs due to errors in the field, but his pitch count was high. He threw 90 pitches in just 3.2 innings of work, getting the no-decision. Part of that was due to the errors, but part of it was having to labor through long at-bats.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Bronx Bombers have been fairly silent in the home run department this series. They have hit 27 home runs on the season, which is fourth in all of baseball. In game one of the series, the home runs were silent. No one hit one out of the yard. Game two saw Aaron Judge hit one yard, but it was the only one. The Yankees have some of the best power in the majors and one of the highest ISO power rates, so not hitting home runs or driving the ball for extra bases is a major issue for the Yankees.

In game one of the series, Anthony Volpe drove in his second run of the season but went 0-3 with two walks on the night. Last night he got his batting average back over .200, going 2-4, walking once, and stealing a base. Since hitting a major slump in early April, Volpe has in seven straight games and has a hit in six of those seven. He has also stolen five bases in that time.

The Yankees send Nestor Cortes to the hill today. He is 2-0 on the season with a 2.60 ERA. In his last time out, he went seven innings giving up just five hits but did give up two solo home runs. He ended up with no decisions and the Yankees fell to the Twins 4-3. If he continues to pitch as he has, limiting the runs and walks, the Yankees will win again.

Final Angels-Yankees Prediction & Pick

This game will come down to the pitching match-up. Cortes has been great this year and could be 3-0 with a little run support. Sandoval has been good as well but has shown a propensity to get into very long at-bats. The Yankees have some guys at the top of the lineup that can take advantage of that. If they do, they will get some easy pitches to hit, and the bombers will bomb again. The Yankees hit four home runs today, and Volpe scores twice in a win.

Final Angels-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5 (+128)