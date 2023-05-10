The Houston Astros (18-18) take on the Los Angeles Angels (20-17) Wednesday afternoon at Angel Stadium. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we give you an Astros-Angels prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

These two teams have split the series so far. The Angels won the first game 6-4 and the Astros won game two 3-1. For Houston, Alex Bregman leads the way with four hits in the two games, including a double. Martin Maldonado and David Hensley are the only two that have gone yard in the series for the Astros. The winning pitcher for Houston was Framber Valdez. Valdez went eight innings, allowed three hits and struck out 12. He allowed just one run in the Astros 3-1 win.

The Angels were held to just three hits in game two, but they collected 11 in game one. Every hitter for the Angels had a hit in game one besides Mike Trout. Zach Neto and Gio Urshela are the only two players to have a hit in both games played this series. Hunter Renfroe homered in game one to give the Angels their only home run of the series. The winning pitcher for the Angels was Matt Moore in relief. He came in for Patrick Sandoval and threw 1 2/3 innings while not allowing a hit or walk and striking out one.

Cristian Javier will take the ball for Houston in the rubber match while Griffin Canning toes the rubber for Los Angeles.

Here are the Astros-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Angels Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+120)

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-144)

Over: 9.5 (-104)

Under: 9.5 (-118)

How To Watch Astros vs. Angels

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports West

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 4:07 PM ET/1:07 PM PT

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

Javier gives the Astros a great chance to win and cover the spread. In his seven starts, the Astros have covered a -1.5 spread five times. Javier has gone at least five innings in all of his starts this season and struck out at least five in six of those seven starts. Opponents are hitting just .222 off him this season which is the highest batting average he has allowed in his career (although the season is still young). Javier is very good at missing barrels, drawing weak contact and striking people out. The Astros need him to pitch well in this game, and there is a very good chance he does so.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels are 3-1 when Canning pitches. He has gone five innings in all four of his starts this season the most he has thrown is 5 1/3. However, Canning has allowed three runs or less in three of his four starts. The Astros hit a little bit worse against right-handed pitching. If Canning can stretch his outing to six or more innings, the Angels will have a great shot at covering the spread. Los Angeles has coverd the +1.5 spread in all of Canning’s starts this season, so it should be a close game.

Final Astros-Angels Prediction & Pick

When it comes down to it, Javier is better than Canning. Both are solid pitchers, but Javier is very good at inducing weak contact or missing bats. He should be able to hold the Angels off enough to let his offense get a big enough lead. Expect the Astros to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Astros-Angels Prediction & Pick: Astros -1.5 (+120), Under 9.5 (-118)