The Houston Astros (17-17) take on the Los Angeles Angels (19-16) in an NL West division matchup. Check out our MLB odds series as we give you an Astros-Angels prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch.

The Astros have not been playing well without Jose Altuve. They are just 4-6 in their last 10 games and are coming off a series loss against the Seattle Mariners. They have lost their last three series and have a tough task trying to beat the Angels in Los Angeles. However, the Astros are 9-6 on the and under .500 at home. They will need to play well on the road if they want to win this series.

The Angels are sitting in second place in the NL West as of right now. They are 6-4 in their last 10 games, but have lost their last two. Los Angeles is coming off a series loss against the Texas Rangers, but they did sweep the St. Louis Cardinals to open up the month of May. Four of their starters are hitting over .290, and their new full-time catcher is batting .300 in 17 games played. The Angels are top 10 in batting average and OPS coming into this game and will need to hit well if they want to win another series.

Hunter Brown will get the start for the Astros while Patrick Sandoval will take the mound for Los Angeles.

Here are the Astros-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Angels Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+132)

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-160)

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

How To Watch Astros vs. Angels

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports West

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 9:38 PM ET/6:38 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros have their rookie pitcher on the mound, but he is very good. Brown has given up just 26 hits in 34 2/3 innings while striking out 36. He has electric stuff and is one of the Astros best starting pitchers, even though he is slotted fifth in the rotation. Brown has allowed more than two earned runs in just two of his starts this season and has thrown seven innings three times. Houston is 4-2 when he pitches and have only allowed more than four runs in a game in only one of his starts. If Brown can have another good game on the mound, the Astros should cover the spread.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels have their best pitcher on the mound. Sandoval has allowed more than two earned runs in just one of his six starts. He always puts his team in a position to win and should be able to in this one. Sandoval is not a big strikeout pitcher, but he does not allow a lot of hard contact. He has given up just 24 hits in 30 2/3 innings and only two of those hits have been home runs. If Sandoval can have a big game in this one, expect the Angels to keep this game close and cover the spread.

Final Astros-Angels Prediction & Pick

Expect a pitchers duel in this game. Both Brown and Sandoval are very good pitchers and likely to be all-stars this season. This game should be a lower scoring one, so expect the Angels to be able to keep it within a run.

Final Astros-Angels Prediction & Pick: Angels +1.5 (-160), Under 9 (-122)