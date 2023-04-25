The Houston Astros (12-11) take on the Tampa Bay Rays (20-3) in game two of a three game set. This game will continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Rays prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

As expected, the Rays won game one of this series and stayed perfect at home. Houston scored two runs to start the game, but the Rays quickly answered with two of their own. The Astros took the lead again in the third, but the Rays blew the game open with four runs in the bottom of the third to take a 6-3 lead. Tampa Bay did not give up a run the rest of the game and ended up winning by the final score of 8-3. Alex Bregman and Jeremy Pena homered for the Astros. Jose Urquidy did not make it through three innings and was handed the loss after giving up six runs. Tampa Bay did not hit a home run in this game for this first time all season. Wander Franco had four hits to lead Tampa Bay while four other players in the lineup had two hits. Taj Bradley picked up the win, going five innings and striking out six.

The pitching matchup in this one will be Luis Garcia vs. Drew Rasmussen.

Here are the Astros-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Rays Odds

Houston Astros: +1.5 (-142)

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+118)

Over: 8 (+100)

Under: 8 (-122)

How To Watch Astros vs. Rays

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Sun

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

Luis Garcia seemed to have turned the page in his last start after a rough first three. The Astros need Garcia to build off that. In his last start, Garcia fired seven innings of shutout baseball against the Toronto Blue Jays. Toronto is a very good offensive team, as are the Rays. If Garcia can carry over the momentum from his last start, he should have a good game Tuesday night. The Astros will cover this spread, or even hand the Rays their first home loss if Garcia can keep the Rays offense in check.

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

This game could turn out to be a pitching duel. The Rays will have one of their better pitchers this season on the mound. Rasmussen has pitched 22 1/3 innings this season and has given up just 14 hits. He also has 26 strikeouts and only seven walks in those innings. This season, Rasmussen has not given up a run in three of his four starts. He has also given up more than three hits just once. He has been feeling it this season and if he can continue to be locked in, this should be an easy cover for the Rays.

Final Astros-Rays Prediction & Pick

As mentioned, this should turn out to be a little bit of a pitchers duel. If anything, the Rays are going to get to Garcia before the Astros get to Rasmussen. Rasmussen is pitching on a Cy Young level this season and it has been fun to watch. Expect that to continue in this game as the Rays remain perfect at home and cover the spread.

Final Astros-Rays Prediction & Pick: Rays -1.5 (+118), Under 8 (-122)