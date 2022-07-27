MLB Odds: Astros vs. Athletics prediction, odds and pick – 7/27/2022

The Oakland Athletics are hosting their AL West rival, the Houston Astros to wrap up this three-game series. The A’s took home a win in games one and two, and are looking for the rare sweep against the Astros tonight. Can the Astros fight back and not get swept tonight, or will the A’s continue their dominance in this series?

Here are the Astros-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Athletics Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (-113) (-205 ML)

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-106) (+172 ML)

Over: 7 (-108)

Under: 7 (-112)

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros are one of the top teams in baseball right now and are starting to show their cards after losing to the A’s twice in a row. But not to fear, they still have the second half of the season to remain in the top spot in the AL West. Right now they have an 11.0 game lead on the Mariners while having an overall record of 64-34. Luckily for them, Cristian Javier will get the start on the mound tonight for the Stros as he’s pitching pretty well this season. He has a record of 6-5 with a 3.13 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP. The A’s are typically an easy matchup for teams of this caliber, but we’ll see if that holds true tonight.

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

The A’s are typically an easy win against most teams, but they’re 7-3 in their last 10 games and are looking to sweep the Stros tonight. Overall on the season, the A’s are pretty much dead last in the league with a record of 37-63, 28.0 games behind the Astros for the head of the AL West. Their main goal at this point in the season is to just ruin games for everyone else, in which case they’re off to a great start. Cole Irvin will be getting the start on the mound tonight as he is playing really well, throwing a 3.08 ERA with a 1.07 WHIP through his 17 starts. The real question is, can the A’s bats put up some runs to help him out? He’ll need all the help he can get tonight.

Final Astros-Athletics Prediction & Pick

Yes, the A’s upset the Astros twice in a row. However, the Astros are still one of the best teams in baseball and it’s hard to bet against them when they have proven numbers. With that said, for the sake of the A’s and their abilities as huge underdogs, I’m not going to pick a winner here, but instead, I’m going to take the over. The Astros can put up some big numbers on the offensive side of the plate, so they just might be able to cover the over on their own. The A’s are also hot and finding that momentum, so let’s just root for runs and hot bats tonight, regardless if the A’s pull off another upset and sweep the Stros.

Final Astros-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Over 7 (-106)