The Houston Astros take on the Atlanta Braves. Our MLB odds series has our Astros Braves prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Astros Braves.

The rematch of the 2021 World Series features one team which is trying to get back to its recent championship standard, and another team which has already claimed that standard in the first three weeks of the 2023 season. The Houston Astros, the reigning World Series champions, bounced back from their loss to the Braves in the 2021 Series to win it all in 2022. Dusty Baker won his first World Series as a manager, ending one of the most burdensome journeys among any great MLB manager in the game’s long history. Other elite managers such as Gene Mauch never did track down the World Series, but Baker finally made it after so many near misses in previous decades.

Now Baker is trying to get his team to gear back up for a repeat, but with Jose Altuve injured, the Astros have clearly suffered. They dearly miss Altuve’s hitting, defense and baserunning speed. They aren’t the same team without him. Houston’s pitching has been decent but not tremendous. The Astros don’t have the same margin for error without Altuve. Their offense isn’t as good, so the pitching has needed to be great to compensate. The pitching hasn’t been where it needs to be to bail out the offense. That’s why the Astros have scuffled in the first few weeks of the season.

The Braves, on the other hand, look like the best team in baseball. They have stormed out of the gate quickly, zooming to the top of the N.L. East while the Philadelphia Phillies struggle and the New York Mets face the reality of not having closer Edwin Diaz for the full season. Many would say the National League is Atlanta’s to lose at this point.

Here are the Astros-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Braves Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+160)

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-194)

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How To Watch Astros vs. Braves

TV: AT&T SportsNet Houston (Astros) / Bally Sports South (Braves) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:20 p.m. ET/4:20 p.m. PT

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros have Hunter Brown on the mound. He has pitched 39 innings without giving up a home run in his young career as a big-league starting pitcher. That is impressive in and of itself, but even more impressive when you realize that Houston is a hitter-friendly ballpark, at least down the lines and into straightaway left and right field (not as much in the power alleys or deep center). Against the Braves and their lineup of mashers, Brown’s ability to keep the ball in the yard is a really huge plus. Houston might win for that reason alone.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Braves are sending Bryce Elder to the mound. He has been a very good part of this starting rotation in the early part of the season. He can match Brown pitch for pitch and keep the Braves close enough that one big knock from any of their top hitters in an important situation will be enough to tip the scales in this game. Atlanta is the better team so far this season. Houston not having Altuve could be a defining difference in this game and in this series.

Final Astros-Braves Prediction & Pick

The Braves have a clear edge with Altuve hurt. Take Atlanta.

Final Astros-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves +1.5