The Houston Astros take on the Atlanta Braves. Our MLB odds series has our Astros Braves prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Astros Braves.

The rematch of the 2021 World Series this weekend in Georgia began with a comeback on Friday night. The Astros were down 4-1 but rallied for a 6-4 win over the Braves. Houston gave up four runs in the first inning but held Atlanta scoreless the rest of the way. The Astro bullpen pitched 4 1/3 shutout innings and kept the game close. The Astros tied the game with three runs in the seventh off Atlanta reliever Jesse Chavez. Then, in the top of the ninth in a 4-4 tie, Yordan Alvarez mashed a long home run against A.J. Minter to give the visitors the lead and, ultimately, the victory.

The Braves will try to bounce back from that loss. They have suffered two very tough defeats this week, the Friday loss to Houston and a 1-0 loss to the San Diego Padres. The Braves are still in a very good position in the N.L. East, but they need to make sure a few tough losses don’t lead to a more prolonged losing skid.

Here are the Astros-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Braves Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+152)

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-184)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Astros vs. Braves

TV: AT&T SportsNet Houston (Astros) / Bally Sports South (Braves) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:20 p.m. ET/4:20 p.m. PT

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros have Framber Valdez on the bump in this game. He has been one of this team’s most reliable pitchers the past few years, which is saying something on a team which has had Justin Verlander (now with the Mets), Lance McCullers, and Cristian Javier. Framber became the king of the quality start last season. He went several consecutive months in 2022 without failing to pitch a quality start. Going against the Braves and their loaded batting order, Valdez would do well to get a quality start, even if it’s at the low end of the spectrum (six innings pitched, three runs allowed). That would still put Houston in a very good position to win this game.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Braves have scored a run in one of their last 18 innings. They were shut out by the Padres in the series finale in San Diego. Then they came home for Friday night’s game and scored four in the bottom of the first, none thereafter. You’re not going to see very many 18-inning stretches of play in which Atlanta hitters score in only one inning. Framber Valdez is really good, but these Brave bats are formidable, and they’re in a very good bounce-back spot on Saturday evening in Georgia.

Final Astros-Braves Prediction & Pick

The Braves know that Jose Altuve is not in the Houston lineup, which limits the Astros. Yet, Houston was able to prevail on Friday in the first game of this series because of its bullpen and because of Yordan Alvarez. The Braves have the upper hand in the matchup, but Houston is still the defending champion with a lot to prove. Stay away from this game. Look for a live play. You would have been able to get Astros +3.5 at a reasonable price yesterday after the Braves scored four in the first. Houston covered easily.

Final Astros-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves +1.5