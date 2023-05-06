Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners. Our MLB odds series has our Astros Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Astros Mariners.

The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners took the field Friday night in Seattle with a pair of aces on the mound. Cristian Javier took on the starting assignment for the Astros, while Luis Castillo got the call for the Mariners. The over-under for the game was set at seven runs, and the under seemed like a good play, given that the Mariners have struggled at the plate for most of the season, and the Astros’ offense isn’t quite what it normally is with Jose Altuve injured and not available to play.

Sure enough, just when everyone was expecting a pitcher’s duel, both teams found some offense. Yordan Alvarez blasted a three-run homer off Castillo, marking the second straight game against Castillo that Yordan has homered. He did so in the ALDS to give the Astros a lead in Game 2 and help Houston win the series. Kolten Wong hit a three-run double off Javier to enable the Mariners to fight back. The game was a 4-4 tie when Houston’s Kyle Tucker hit a two-run homer in the top of the ninth. Houston won the first game of the series, 6-4. The Astros and Mariners continue to play tense, exciting games against each other … and the Astros continue to win those games. Houston swept the 2022 ALDS despite trailing in the ninth inning of one game and being tied in the ninth inning of another. Friday’s 2023 opening matchup between the two teams was tied in the ninth. Houston is the team which regularly finds a way. Seattle has to be able to crack the code heading into Saturday.

Here are the Astros-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Mariners Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+138)

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-166)

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How To Watch Astros vs. Mariners

TV: AT&T SportsNet Houston (Astros) / Root Sports Northwest (Mariners) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros simply have the Mariners’ number. They make the winning plays and the Mariners don’t. The margins are small, but Houston is consistently on the right side of those margins, which makes the Astros the much more trustworthy pick. Houston has beaten the Mariners in the last two games in which Seattle has sent Luis Castillo to the hill. If the Astros can beat Castillo multiple times, they can beat anyone else regardless of matchup.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners are bound to win one of these close games against Houston at some point. It defies the odds for games to be this close, this tight, this tough, between any two baseball teams over the course of several games, and one team always wins. The other team — the Mariners — is going to break through before too long.

The other big reason to pick Seattle is that with Luis Garcia done for the season, the Astros need other starters. J.P. France is being called up for this game. An inexperienced pitcher might be exactly what Seattle needs to beat Houston at this point.

Final Astros-Mariners Prediction & Pick

The Mariners have the edge in the pitching matchup, but Houston and Yordan Alvarez wear out the M’s. Stay away from this game.

Final Astros-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners +1.5