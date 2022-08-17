MLB Odds: Astros vs. White Sox prediction, odds and pick – 8/17/2022

The Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox will continue their four-game series in the windy city on Wednesday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes an Astros-White Sox prediction and pick we have laid out below.

Houston is 75-43, the best record in the American League, squarely in first place in the AL West. Houston has been utterly dominant, outscoring their opponents by 138 runs. With an 11-game lead over Seattle in the AL West, Houston has all but clinched their division with two months of the season left.

Chicago has been up-and-down all season, with their 61-56 record sitting just one game out of a playoff spot. Manager Tony LaRussa has his group playing better baseball of late, going 7-3 in their last 10 games. As the injured players begin to return and rejoin the club, this team has the looks of a playoff club.

Here are the Astros-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-White Sox Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+114)

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-137)

Over: 8.5 (-104)

Under: 8.5 (-118)

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

Simply put, Houston has one of the best rosters in the league. Slugger Yordan Alvarez has hit 31 home runs, with a .295 batting average and a .400 on-base percentage in 100 games. Kyle Tucker (21 home runs) and Jose Altuve (20 home runs) have also notched an impressive amount of home runs in their seasons. Alex Bregman has rebounded from his horrid first two months to hit 30 doubles and 16 home runs. On June 15, Bregman hit a low point of a .214 batting average but now owns a .261 batting average. Houston’s 160 home runs rank third in the league.

Tonight, lefty Framber Valdez will toe the rubber in Chicago. Valdez has pitched to a 2.73 ERA in 22 starts. Valdez has a 2.65 ERA in his last 15 starts. The lefty possesses an All-World, high spinning curveball that batters have managed to hit just .145 against. Houston has the lowest bullpen ERA in the league, with a 2.90 ERA. Ryne Stanek has been arguably the best setup man in the league, with a 1.12 ERA in his 43 appearances. Closer Ryan Pressley has impressed, with a 2.86 ERA and 23 saves on the season.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Chicago’s lineup was finally beginning to get healthy, although now Tim Anderson will miss at least a month. Still, Jose Abreu, the healthiest White Sox player in 2022, has anchored the lineup with a .307 batting average and 14 home runs. Andrew Vaughn and Luis Robert are the only other White Sox that have amassed double-digit home runs. Despite the low power output, Chicago ranks fourth with a .260 team batting average. The team excels with their contact rate, striking out the seventh-lowest amount at 904. Luis Robert, in addition to his 12 home runs, is second with 11 stolen bases, trailing Tim Anderson’s 13 steals.

Michael Kopech, the flame-throwing right-hander, will be on the mound for Chicago in this one. Kopech owns a 3.18 ERA in his 21 starts. Batters have hit below .200 on both Kopech’s fastball and slider, two pitches he throws over 73% of the time. Chicago’s bullpen has been below-average, with a 3.92 ERA ranking 18th in the league. Still, closer Liam Hendriks has been dominant, with a 2.95 ERA and 27 saves in 42 appearances, striking out 61 in 42.2 innings.

Final Astros-White Sox Prediction & Pick

Houston is just too good to pass up in this one.

Final Astros-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Houston -1.5 (+114), over 8.5 (-104)