Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Houston Astros take on the Chicago White Sox. Our MLB odds series has our Astros White Sox prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Astros White Sox.

The Chicago White Sox have had six disastrous weeks to start the 2023 MLB season. They won the American League Central Division championship in 2021. Right now, they’re near the basement in the division, barely above the Kansas City Royals in the standings. Pitching, hitting, defense, the bullpen — the White Sox have not been good in any facet of competition or in any part of their roster. They changed managers in the offseason, hoping that would light a fire under this team, but it’s pretty clear that the players are not performing up to the expected standard. The bullpen has been atrocious. They went a week and a half in late April without winning a game. They just lost a series to the Royals and were unable to bounce back against the Astros on Friday night in the rain-delayed first game of this weekend series. It’s only May 13, but few teams are in worse shape than the White Sox, who badly need a spark.

Here are the Astros-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-White Sox Odds

Houston Astros: +1.5 (-188)

Chicago White Sox: -1.5 (+155)

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How To Watch Astros vs White Sox

TV: Fox Sports

Stream: Fox Sports app

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT

*Watch Astros-White Sox LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox are horrible. There is really no other way to say it. They don’t have consistently good and reliable players. They don’t do the fundamental things well. They don’t have any kind of bullpen. Houston has begun to show signs of life in recent days, and Yordan Alvarez is still pounding the baseball. Jose Altuve hasn’t returned to the team, but he has begun his rehab assignment in the minor leagues, which means his recovery process is building momentum. That’s the kind of story which picks up the mood in the clubhouse. The Astros, who just won a series on the road against the Los Angeles Angels, won in Chicago on Friday night and are beginning to look like the defending world champions they are.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox have staff ace Dylan Cease on the mound against Houston’s Brandon Bielak, who has made just two appearances for Houston this season and has been pressed into duty because of the injury to pitcher Luis Garcia. The Astros have a hole in their rotation, and Bielak is being asked to fill it. The Astros are a far better team than the White Sox, but Chicago has a far, far better pitching matchup here. On one day and in one game, the White Sox can certainly beat the Astros. Given this pitching matchup, one could make the claim they should in fact beat Houston.

The Astros are still without Jose Altuve. If you’re wondering why the Astros are behind both the Texas Rangers and the L.A. Angels in the American League West, Altuve’s absence is an obvious and central reason.

Final Astros-White Sox Prediction & Pick

The White Sox are a very bad team, but Dylan Cease against Brandon Bielak is a mismatch. Go with Chicago here.

Final Astros-White Sox Prediction & Pick: White Sox -1.5