The Oakland Athletics (5-20) take on the Los Angeles Angels (13-12) in the final game of a four game series Thursday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics-Angels prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch.

Games one and two were split between the two teams. The Athletics got back-to-back home runs from Jesus Aguilar and Brent Rooker twice during game one in route to an 11-10 win. Game two saw the Angels grab a 5-3 victory thanks to a four-run first inning.

Game three of this series was a blowout. The Angels jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the second inning and never looked back. They ended up winning the game 11-3. Brandon Drury, Shohei Ohtani and Hunter Renfroe all went yard in the win. Patrick Sandoval was the winning pitcher as he went seven innings, allowed two earned runs on six hits and struck out five. Chase Silseth threw two no-hit innings in relief to secure the victory. Kevin Smith homered for the Athletics for the second time this series, but that was about all Oakland would get out of their offense. The Athletics had six hits, but those came from only three different players. Luis Medina took the loss in his MLB debut as he gave up seven earned runs in five innings of work.

The pitching matchup for this game will be J.P Sears against Shohei Ohtani.

Here are the Athletics-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Angels Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (+114)

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (-137)

Over: 8.5 (-108)

Under: 8.5 (-112)

How To Watch Athletics vs. Angels

TV: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports West

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 4:07 PM ET/1:07 PM PT

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

Ohtani has been very good on the mound, but he does have 15 walks. With how good he has been, Ohtani does lose control occasaionally. The Athletics need to stay patient and get people on base in this game. Oakland has a chase percentage below the league average, so they have done an okay job with this. However, they need to lock in even mroe against Ohtani. If the Athletics can work the counts and draw some walks, they will knock Ohtani out of this game before the seventh innings. Their best chance at winning or just keeping this one close will be to force Ohtani out of the game.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels have Shohei Ohtani on the mound in this game and that is all the reason they need. Ohtani has been lights out to begin this season and looks like the front runner to be American League Cy Young. He has thrown 28 innings on the season and given up only eight hits. Teams have scored just two runs off Ohtani in his five starts. In those starts, Ohtani has struck out 38 batters. The right-handed pitcher has been virtually unhittable this season. With him on the mound, the Angels are almost guaranteed to beat the worst team in the league in the Atheltics.

The Angels will be facing J.P Sears in this game. He throws a lot of strikes, but with those, he gives up a lot of home runs. He has given up six home runs in his four starts this season. The Angels have the fifth most home runs in the MLB this season. With Sears missing over the plate a lot this season, the Angels will have the opportunity to hit two or three home runs.

Final Athletics-Angels Prediction & Pick

Ohtani is to good. He has been dominant and will remain dominant against the Athletics in this game.

Final Athletics-Angels Prediction & Pick: Angels -1.5 (-137), Over 8.5 (-108)