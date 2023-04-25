Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Oakland Athletics take on the Los Angeles Angels. Our MLB odds series has our Athletics Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Athletics Angels.

The Los Angeles Angels knew in the offseason they needed to address one part of their roster more than any other: their bullpen. The Angel bullpen has been lighting leads on fire and torching the Halos’ hopes for several seasons. Joe Maddon didn’t have a good bullpen as the Angels’ manager. He got fired, but the team didn’t then step in and fix the problem. It wasn’t about the manager.

The Angels knew, entering this season, they had to get bullpen help. They didn’t. Now, with Shohei Ohtani considering an exit to another team for 2024, the Halos find themselves hamstrung by the lack of high-quality bullpen arms. One by one, the Angels keep blowing winnable games. They blew a late lead against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. They then blew a lead against the Oakland A’s on Monday night in the first game of this series. The Angels have already lost several games due to bad bullpen performances, and we’re only four weeks into the season. The Angels should be desperate to keep Ohtani on board, but losing lots of winnable games is not how to do it. We will see if the Angels can build a bullpen-proof lead in this Tuesday game against the A’s.

Here are the Athletics-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Angels Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-134)

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+112)

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How To Watch Athletics vs. Angels

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (Athletics) / Bally Sports West (Angels) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET/6:38 p.m. PT

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

The A’s, trailing 8-7 in the top of the ninth, scored to send Monday night’s game versus the Angels into extra innings. Oakland then scored three in the top of the 10th to win 11-10. That game is a shot in the arm for Oakland, which has struggled profoundly but has remained competitive. If you look at a number of the Athletics’ losses this year, you will see a game which is very close through five or six innings and then gets blown open late. The A’s usually don’t get crushed in the first three to five innings. Their bullpen has often been the problem. Against the Angels, however, Oakland does not have a significantly worse pen. That weakness is matched by the Angels, which thereby gives Oakland more of a chance in this matchup.

Jose Suarez is the pitcher for the Angels in this game. He lacked control in his last outing against the Yankees, throwing a lot of pitches and running up 3-2 counts on a lot of hitters. If the A’s are patient, they can work some walks and get a lot of runners on base, paving the way for a solid offensive performance and a victory.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels lost the season opener against the A’s back in late March, with the bullpen blowing a lead in the eighth inning. The Halos responded to that gut punch with consecutive wins against the Athletics. The Angels can do the same thing here. They absorbed a very ugly loss but can come right back the next day and win. That’s baseball.

Oakland is a bad team with bad pitching. The Angels should be able to score enough runs in this game that their bullpen can’t blow it. If Los Angeles is up four runs heading into the eighth, even the Halos’ bullpen isn’t likely to mess that up.

Final Athletics-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Angels are a very frustrating team, as everyone knows, but the day after a bad loss to the A’s, Los Angeles should come to the ballpark focused and ready to play. It should hammer Oakland pitching and win by multiple runs.

Final Athletics-Angels Prediction & Pick: Angels -1.5