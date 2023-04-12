The Oakland Athletics will continue their series with the Baltimore Orioles in a Wednesday night MLB matchup at Camden Yards. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes an Athletics-Orioles prediction and pick, laid out below.

Oakland is mired in an ugly rebuild, with the possibility of relocation looming over the whole act. The 2022 season should quickly be forgotten by the fan base, as the team went 60-102. Manager Mark Kotsay is tasked with motivating the roster in what will likely be a lost season. Oakland is 2-9 to start the season.

Baltimore was a feel-good story last season, finishing with an 83-79 record, just three games out of the final Wild Card spot. Manager Brandon Hyde has been at the forefront of the turnaround, as prospects have begun to matriculate into the big leagues. The Orioles have gone 6-5 to begin their season.

Here are the Athletics-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Orioles Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-120)

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+100)

Over: 9 (-118)

Under: 9 (-104)

How To Watch Athletics vs. Orioles

TV: NBC Sports California, MASN

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 6:35 PM ET/3:35 PM PT

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

Some veteran pickups will be mixed in with up-and-coming prospects in this Oakland lineup. The biggest (pun intended) name amongst the veterans is first baseman, Jesus Aguilar. Aguilar has hit 48 home runs combined in 2021 and 2022, already sending one over the wall this season. Ramon Laureano leads the team with two home runs and needs a bounceback after his 2022 was diminished by a PED suspension. Esteury Ruiz has one of the most exciting skill sets in baseball with top-of-the-scale speed and elite defense but needs to add some power to truly become an impact player. Catcher Shea Langeliers has garnered scout praise for both his defense and power and now will be given the full-time catching duties with Sean Murphy in Atlanta. Ryan Noda has huge power from the left side. Noda has hit two home runs in the early going.

Ken Waldichuk will make his third start of the season, desperately needing a strong performance. In 8.2 innings, Waldichuk has registered an unsightly 14.54 ERA, striking out seven batters. The longball has victimized the young lefty, as he has already surrendered seven dingers. Zach Jackson has been solid out of the bullpen, striking out 10 batters in 5.2 innings, pitching to a 1.59 ERA.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Adley Rutschman is quickly entering the conversation for best catcher in the league, hitting .395 with three home runs and a double. Ryan Mountcastle was unbelievable on Tuesday night, driving in nine runs. Mountcastle has four doubles, five home runs, and has driven in 18 runs. Austin Hays leads the team with five doubles, also hitting three home runs. Last season, Hays bashed 35 doubles and 16 home runs. Taking advantage of the new rules, Jorge Mateo leads the team with six stolen bases, while Cedric Mullins is second with five bags swiped. Mateo and Mullins also provide power, with both bashing two home runs. Despite hitting under .200, Anthony Santander has been timely with his hits, hitting four doubles and driving in four.

Dean Kremer will make the start in this one, struggling a bit in the beginning of the season. Kremer has pitched to a 10.13 ERA with eight innings, striking out seven batters. Closer Felix Bautista is nearly unhittable, striking out 10 batters in 4.2 innings, saving three games.

Final Athletics-Orioles Prediction & Pick

Baltimore will continue to beat up on the weaker competition.

Final Athletics-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Baltimore -1.5 (+100), over 9 (-118)