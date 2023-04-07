The Oakland Athletics will travel to take on the Tampa Bay Rays in a Friday night MLB matchup at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes an Athletics-Rays prediction and pick, laid out below.

Oakland is mired in an ugly rebuild, with the possibility of relocation looming over the whole act. The 2022 season should quickly be forgotten by the fan base, as the team went 60-102. Manager Mark Kotsay is tasked with motivating the roster in what will likely be a lost season. Oakland is 2-4 to start the season.

Tampa Bay is the lone remaining undefeated team, going 6-0 to begin the season. Tropicana Field has proven an advantage for the Rays, and 2022 was no different, with Tampa Bay going 51-30 at home. Manager Kevin Cash and a forward-thinking front office always has this group in contention.

Here are the Athletics-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Rays Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (+105)

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (-126)

Over: 7.5 (-120)

Under: 7.5 (-102)

How To Watch Athletics vs. Rays

TV: NBC Sports Southern California, Bally Sports Sun

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

Some veteran pickups will be mixed in with up-and-coming prospects in this Oakland lineup. The biggest (pun intended) name amongst the veterans is first baseman, Jesus Aguilar. Aguilar has hit 48 home runs combined in 2021 and 2022, already sending one over the wall this season. Ramon Laureano leads the team with two home runs and needs a bounceback after his 2022 was diminished by a PED suspension. Esteury Ruiz has one of the most exciting skill sets in baseball with top-of-the-scale speed and elite defense but needs to add some power to truly become an impact player. Catcher Shea Langeliers has garnered scout praise for both his defense and power and now will be given the full-time catching duties with Sean Murphy in Atlanta. Ryan Noda has huge power from the left side.

Ken Waldichuk, who was acquired from the Yankees in the Frankie Montas deal, will make his second start of the season. Waldichuk was bad in his first one, allowing six earned runs in 5.2 innings. Closer Zach Jackson is a different look for opponents, with his extreme over-the-top delivery creating funky angles.

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

Randy Arozarena leads a dominant offense, hitting .263 with 41 doubles and 20 home runs last season. Arozarena has now hit 20 home runs in each of the last two seasons. Wander Franco has bounced back from two injury-riddled seasons to hit three doubles and two home runs thus far. Yandy Diaz turned in a career year last season, hitting 33 doubles and nine home runs, with a .296/.401/.423 slash line. Diaz walked more times than he struck out last season. Isaac Paredes, in his first season with Tampa Bay, hit 20 home runs and 16 doubles. Paredes was worth 2.5 bWAR. Luke Raley has emerged as another power threat, leading the team with three home runs.

Offseason pickup Zach Eflin will take the ball in this one. Eflin was great in his Rays’ debut, allowing one earned run in five innings. The righty has dealt with some knee issues recently and may be a five-and-dive sort of starter for Tampa. That would be fine for Cash, who can deploy varied looks from a talented bullpen.

Final Athletics-Rays Prediction & Pick

Tampa Bay will remain the only undefeated team for at least another day.

Final Athletics-Rays Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay -1.5 (-126), over 7.5 (-120)