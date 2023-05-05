Chris graduated from the University of San Diego with a Communication Studies Degree. He spent his final year as the Sports Editor for the USDVista newspaper. He contributes about the NFL, MLB, and NBA but follows most sports. Chris also covers the San Diego Loyal SC for East Village Times.

The Kansas City Royals host the Oakland Athletics for an American League battle between two sub-par teams. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics-Royals prediction and pick.

2023 could not have started any worse for the Oakland Athletics. After trading away their entire starting nine over the last three seasons, the fans in The Bay get a punch to the cut with the news about the relocation to Las Vegas. The fans in Oakland are not supporting the team as they are now getting less than 2,500 fans in the Colosseum. The A’s record sits at (6-26) which is the worst in baseball.

The Royals are not much better at all. Their record is (8–24) which is just two games better than the A’s. If Oakland sweeps this series, then they will no longer have the worst record in baseball. These two squads just can’t find ways to win games as their pitching is at the bottom of the league as well. It’s going to take time before both of these teams are competitive again, however, the Royals should be playing better with the talent on that roster.

Here are the Athletics-Royals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Royals Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-160)

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+132)

Over: 9.5 (-118)

Under: 9.5 (-104)

How To Watch Athletics vs. Royals

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Kansas City

Stream: fubo.TV, MLB Extra Innings

Time: 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

On the bump for the A’s is left-hander Kyle Muller. The lefty is (0-2) with a 6.28 ERA with 20 strikeouts on the season. The 25-year-old started off the season nicely allowing only two runs to the Cleveland Guardians in 5.2 innings. He then went through a rough stretch but is coming off another solid start against the Cincinnati Reds. Muller doesn’t produce a high strikeout rate, but he creates a lot of ground balls. He has a chance to earn his first quality start of the season pitching against this struggling Royals squad. Muller came to the A’s in the Sean Murphy trade this past off-season.

The A’s lineup is the worst in baseball. There is no other way to put it. They struggle to score runs because they do not hit at a high level. However, outfielder Brent Rooker is playing out of his mind right now. He is certainly making a name for himself as the slugger is hitting .316 with nine home runs and 22 RBIs. That is better numbers than most of the MVP candidates right now. He has drawn 15 walks and his OPS is at 1.112. The A’s need Rooker to go off again tonight if they want to cover this spread. Esteury Ruiz is also making a name for himself with 13 stolen bases and a .265 BA and 14 RBIs to start the season.

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

Toeing the slab for the Royals is right-hander Brad Keller. Keller is the top starter the Royals have so far this season. In 30.1 innings, Keller has a 2.56 ERA and has K’d up 24 hitters. He is coming off a solid start where he allowed only one run in 5.1 innings to the Minnesota Twins. Keller doesn’t produce a high strikeout rate either and does have a tendency to walk a lot of hitters with 16 in his last three starts. Keller needs to continue to find the zone and he will see success.

The offense has been underperforming the entire season. They are bound to break out eventually but did score 1o runs in their last game against the Baltimore Orioles. Bobby Witt Jr. is struggling to hit for average but leads the team with 21 runs scored and is second with 31 hits on the year. Vinnie Pasquantino is their top hitter right now. The lefty is batting .288 with six homers and 15 RBIs. He is slugging .907 which leads the team. Facing a lefty today, it’s unclear if he will get the start but if he does, then look for him, Bobby Witt Jr, and Salvador Perez to find some kind of offense for this squad. Perez homered last night against the Orioles.

Final Athletics-Royals Prediction & Pick

This is a tough one to call because of how poor each team is. I expect Muller to find success in this game even if it’s a little bit. It should be a close game so taking the A’s to cover is the call along with the under at 9.5 runs.

Final Athletics-Royals Prediction & Pick: Athletics +1.5 (-160); Under 9.5 (-104)